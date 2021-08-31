Sounds Donate $10,000 and Supplies to Aid in Flood Recovery Efforts

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club, on behalf of owners Frank Ward and Masahiro Honzawa, has announced a donation of $10,000 to the Humphreys County Relief Fund to assist in the Humphreys County and Midstate flood recovery efforts.

In addition to the monetary donation made by the Sounds, the Nashville Sounds Foundation is currently accepting donations to via Venmo at @NashvilleSoundsFoundation. All funds raised via Venmo will also be donated to the Humphreys County Relief Fund. The Sounds will also be donating all dog ticket money ($5 per ticket) from the July 27 Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday game to the Humphreys County Humane Society.

"The loss of life and devastation from the recent flooding is tragic," said Sounds co-owner Frank Ward. "The Midstate area has been through a great deal of unfortunate events over the last 18 months and the Nashville Sounds Baseball Club will continue to assist in every way possible. Aside from a monetary donation, rest assured our incredible front office will lend helping hands over the coming weeks and months."

The Sounds are providing multiple ways for fans to donate necessary items to those in need. The team accepted donations throughout the recent homestand and will continue to do so until Friday, September 3. Fans can bring items such as diapers, paper towels, batteries, towels, baby formula, etc. to the Club and Suite entrance at First Horizon Park. All items donated will be dropped off at McEwen High School. Additionally, the Nashville Sounds Foundation has set up an Amazon Wish List (amzn.to/2XPECFn) for those unavailable to drop off items at the ballpark.

Over the coming weeks and months, the Nashville Sounds Front Office will volunteer their time and assist in the recovery efforts in Humphreys County and the surrounding areas. Led by award-winning Head Groundskeeper Thomas Trotter, the Sounds' grounds crew will assist in the rebuilding of numerous baseball fields in the area. Schools/fields in the affected area that need assistance should send an e-mail to community@nashvillesounds.com.

The mission of the Nashville Sounds Foundation is to utilize baseball to positively impact communities throughout Middle Tennessee by emphasizing the importance of social responsibility, education, and the power of sports to transform lives.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

