Late Comeback Gives WooSox 9-7 Win over Red Wings

August 31, 2021







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - In a game that featured a combined 16 runs and 21 hits, the Worcester Red Sox (55-47) came back to beat the Rochester Red Wings (43-56) on Tuesday night, a 9-7 victory at Frontier Field. The WooSox trailed by four runs after six innings of play, but rallied with a pair of three-run frames to give the team its seventh win in eight games.

In the seventh, Worcester put two on with two out for Jeremy Rivera, who would end up with the third three-hit game of Triple-A career. In this at-bat, Rivera got his second knock of the night, driving a double to left that scored Grant Williams and put two more in scoring position. Franchy Cordero came up next and pulled a single to right-center to make it a 7-6 game.

That was the score entering the top of the eighth, an inning that began with back-to-back walks. Jett Bandy came up and blooped a game-tying RBI single, bringing Johan Mieses home to complete the comeback. With men on first and third, Williams followed with a ground a ball to the right side-the second baseman Ali Castillo threw the ball over the catcher's head, and the WooSox jumped on top 8-7. They added one more on Rivera's third hit of the game, an RBI single to left.

Austin Brice tossed a scoreless eighth and Kaleb Ort added a runless ninth to seal the victory, marking the third time in 42 tries in which Worcester won a game that it trailed after six innings.

Before the late rallies, the WooSox got runs in the first and fourth innings. Chad De La Guerra charged home on a passed ball in the first inning, and a Jhonny Pereda two-run single made it 3-2 in the fourth.

Rochester got its first two runs thanks to Donovan Casey, a solo home run in the second and a run-scoring double in the third. The Red Wings took and then built their largest lead of the night in the fifth on a throwing error, RBI singles from Casey and Jake Noll and a Daniel Palka run-scoring triple.

WooSox starter Kyle Hart set a Triple-A career high with nine strikeouts over five innings, allowing five runs, only one of which was earned. Two innings after Hart exited, Michael Feliz made his Red Sox organizational debut and ultimately grabbed the win. The right-hander did not allow a run in the seventh inning, striking out two after signing with Boston on Sunday. Ort notched his Triple-A East-leading 16th save in the ninth.

With the victory, Worcester closed August with a 15-11 record, in part thanks to a 7-1 stretch over its last eight games. The team has posted a winning record in three of its first four months.

The WooSox continue a six-game series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings at Frontier Field. Radio coverage starts live at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. On the mound, Worcester's Daniel Gossett (6-3, 4.64) faces Jefry Rodriguez (1-0, 7.56).

