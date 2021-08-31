St. Paul at Columbus Postponed
August 31, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Columbus Clippers News Release
Tonight's game between St. Paul and Columbus has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, September 4th, beginning at 4:05pm. Both games will be 7-innings contests, with the second game starting approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first.
