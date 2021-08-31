King and Torres Join SWB for MLB Rehab Assignments

Moosic, PA - The New York Yankees have transferred infielder Gleyber Torres to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre roster from Somerset and he will continue his MLB rehab assignment this evening with the RailRiders. The Yankees have also announced that right-hander Mike King will commence a Major League rehab assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the club hosts Buffalo tonight in a doubleheader, beginning at 5:05 P.M. at PNC Field.

Torres was placed on the Yankees' 10-Day Injured List on August 9 with a left thumb sprain. He began his rehab stint with the Somerset Patriots on Sunday, going 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk over seven innings of play. The shortstop has appeared in 99 games for New York this season, batting .253 with six home runs, 42 runs batted in and 41 walks. He was hitting .393 over eight games this month prior to the thumb injury.

King was placed on the Yankees' 10-Day Injured List with a middle finger contusion on his right hand on July 8 and was transferred to the 60-Day Injured List on July 27. This season, he has appeared in 14 games for New York, including six starts, posting an 0-4 record with a 3.72 ERA. King has struck out 47 and walked 21 over 48.1 innings pitched.

The RailRiders have had Major League rehab assignments by Luke Voit on three different occasions, plus Trey Amburgey, Miguel Andujar, Zack Britton, Darren O'Day, Corey Kluber, Ryan LaMarre, Luis Severino and Justin Wilson on rehab at various points this season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Buffalo for eight games over six days this week, including today's doubleheader as well as another slated for Saturday. Gates open at 4:30 for today's twinbill and tickets are available at swbrailriders.com.

