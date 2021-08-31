I-Cubs Give up Late Lead to Fall in Series Opener
August 31, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (42-61) lost their sixth straight game by allowing two runs in the eighth inning, falling by a score of 4-3 to the Indianapolis Indians (49-53), Wednesday at Victory Field.
Iowa brought in the first run of the game, when Greg Deichmann singled home Willson Contreras who had reached on an error. The Indians made it a new game with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning against Iowa's starter Joe Biagini.
Contreras gave Iowa the lead back in the third inning, hitting a solo home run in his first game with the team on his major league rehab assignment. Once again, Indy fought back with a solo shot from Bligh Madris to tie the game at two apiece.
The I-Cubs regained the lead the following inning when Tyler Ladendorf hit a sacrifice fly, bringing Deichmann in from third. Erich Uelmen and Tommy Nance held the 3-2 lead through the seventh inning, striking out three batters combined.
Unfortunately for Iowa, they gave up another late lead, when Brendon Little walked the bases loaded to start the eighth inning. With the bases full, Indianapolis got an RBI ground-out and an RBI single to take a 4-3 lead. Tyler Bashlor held the game there in the ninth, earning his fifth save of the season to give Iowa their sixth straight loss.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- In his first game on a major league rehab assignment, Willson Contreras got the start for Iowa catching and batting second. Contreras went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a home run and an RBI.
- Joe Biagini battled through four innings, allowing just one run on five hits and four walks. The righty struck out two, throwing a total of 93 pitches.
- Greg Deichmann went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI tonight hitting out of the three-hole.
Iowa and Indianapolis will be back for game two of the series tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:05 pm CT, Wednesday at Victory Field. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
