Saints and Clippers Postponed Due to Rain, Doubleheader Saturday

August 31, 2021







COLUMBUSM, OH - The St. Paul Saints and Columbus Clippers never got started on Tuesday night at Huntington Park. The first game of the series was postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, September 4 beginning at 4:05 p.m. The teams will play two, seven inning games with the second game starting 30 minutes at the conclusion of the first game.

Game one of the series will now take place on Wednesday evening ay 5:15 p.m. at Huntington Park. The Saints will start LHP Bryan Sammons (0-2, 5.86) against Clippers LHP Kirk McCarty (7-3, 4.60). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

