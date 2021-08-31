Sounds Game in Louisville Postponed Due to Rain

LOUISVILLE - Tuesday night's series-opening game between the Nashville Sounds and Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, September 2 in Louisville. Both games will be seven innings.

The series between the two clubs now begins Wednesday, September 1. Right-hander Dylan File (1-2, 4.91) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Hunter Greene (4-6, 3.78) starts for the Bats. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. central time.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

