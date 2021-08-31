Pigs Close out August with Win
August 31, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-55) defeated the Syracuse Mets (39-61) 5-4 on Tuesday night. C.J. Chatham hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning against Yeizo Campos (0-1) that ended up being the deciding hit for the Pigs to win the game.
David Thompson hit a two-run home run against Mark Appel in the top of the second inning to give Syracuse a 2-0 lead. It was his 11th home run of the season. Chatham followed with an RBI double against former IronPigs pitcher Vance Worley in the bottom of the third inning.
Syracuse jumped ahead 4-1 against Appel in the top of the sixth inning when Wilfredo Tovar hit a two-run single to score Khalil Lee and Thompson. Appel was removed from the game with two outs in the inning and Zach McAllister (1-0) finished the inning for Lehigh Valley.
T.J. Rivera hit a two-run home run against Worley in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut Syracuse's lead to 4-3. It was his eighth home run of the season.
Jeff Singer earned his third save of the season by pitching a scoreless inning in the top of the ninth inning.
Lehigh Valley and Syracuse play at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The 2021 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
