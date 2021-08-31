Bulls Announce 2022 Home Schedule

DURHAM - The Durham Bulls, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their schedule for the 2022 campaign. After beginning the season on the road in Nashville on Tuesday, April 4, the Bulls are set to start their home slate at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 12 versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The 2022 schedule features 144 games, including 72 home dates featuring nine different opponents. The Bulls will be home on Easter (April 17), Memorial Day (May 30), Father's Day (June 19), Independence Day, and Labor Day (Sept. 5), and complete the 2022 campaign at Durham Bulls Athletic Park with a three-game series versus the Norfolk Tides.

The Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, are set to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for a six-game series between September 5-11. The Bulls are also slated to host the Gwinnett Stripers, the top affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, between May 10-15, while the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, are scheduled to play in the Bull City between April 26-May 1 and July 4-10.

Game times for the 2022 campaign, along with promotions and theme nights, will be announced on a later date.

The Bulls continue their 2021 home slate with their penultimate homestand starting Tuesday, September 7. Durham will then conclude their home schedule with a six-game series between September 22-26 versus the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans can also be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

