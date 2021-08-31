Tuesday's Series Opener Postponed, DH Set for Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats announced that Tuesday's (Aug. 31) 6:30 p.m. game against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) has been postponed due to inclement weather. The Bats and Sounds will now play a doubleheader Thursday, Sept. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning contests at Louisville Slugger Field beginning at 5:30 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.). The second contest of the twin bill will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. As part of Thirsty Thursday, Miller and Coors Lite beer will be available for just $2 from 5 - 8:30 p.m. for the doubleheader.

Fans can redeem their tickets for Tuesday's game for any remaining home game during the 2021 season. Tickets can only be exchanged in-person at the Louisville Bats Box Office (Mon-Fri, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and during home games).

With today's postponement, the Bats will now host Peanut Allergy Awareness Night on Wednesday, Sept 1.

Please call the Louisville Bats Box Office at (502) 212-2287 with any questions, Mon-Fri (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.).

