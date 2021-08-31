Mendick Promoted to Chicago White Sox
August 31, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release
The Charlotte Knights announced three roster moves on Tuesday, August 31, 2021:
INF Danny Mendick was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. In 66 games with the White Sox this season, Mendick is hitting .217 (33-for-152) with 13 runs scored, five doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs. With the Knights this season (11 games), Mendick hit .250 (10-for-40) with eight runs scored, two home runs, five RBIs and one stolen base. He hit a walk-off, three-run home run in game two of Saturday night's doubleheader to lead the Knights to a 5-4 win over the Durham Bulls.
RHP Peter Tago was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from Double-A Birmingham today. Tago, 29, was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on January 8, 2021. In 26 games this season with the Barons (one start), Tago went 2-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 45.1 innings pitched. He appeared in two games last year with the St. Paul Saints (Independent) and went 0-1 with an 11.05 ERA (7.1 innings pitched).
C Deivy Grullón was released by the Chicago White Sox organization. The 25-year-old appeared in 11 games with the Knights this season. He hit .200 (8-for-40) with four runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.
