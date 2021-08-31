Mendick Promoted to Chicago White Sox

August 31, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







The Charlotte Knights announced three roster moves on Tuesday, August 31, 2021:

INF Danny Mendick was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. In 66 games with the White Sox this season, Mendick is hitting .217 (33-for-152) with 13 runs scored, five doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs. With the Knights this season (11 games), Mendick hit .250 (10-for-40) with eight runs scored, two home runs, five RBIs and one stolen base. He hit a walk-off, three-run home run in game two of Saturday night's doubleheader to lead the Knights to a 5-4 win over the Durham Bulls.

RHP Peter Tago was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from Double-A Birmingham today. Tago, 29, was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on January 8, 2021. In 26 games this season with the Barons (one start), Tago went 2-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 45.1 innings pitched. He appeared in two games last year with the St. Paul Saints (Independent) and went 0-1 with an 11.05 ERA (7.1 innings pitched).

C Deivy Grullón was released by the Chicago White Sox organization. The 25-year-old appeared in 11 games with the Knights this season. He hit .200 (8-for-40) with four runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.