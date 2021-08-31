Red Wings Homestand Highlights - Tuesday, August 31-Sunday, September 5

The Rochester Red Wings begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, August 31. Below are the promotional highlights for the series against the Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox).

Tuesday, August 31 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Two-For-One Tuesday - Use the promo code GOWINGS to receive buy one, get one free tickets at RedWingsBaseball.com. Note: this is an online-only offer.

Wednesday, September 1 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Cap Giveaway - The first 750 fans (21+) will receive a Red Wings/Nationals affiliate cap presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union.

Thursday, September 2 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Deaf Culture Night - The Red Wings have teamed up with NTID and RSD for the second annual Deaf Culture Night featuring special Rochester Plates, ASL-themed jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off the night of the game. Interpreters from Interpretek will be on site during the game at Frontier Field to assist fans at the Ticket Office, concession stands, guest services, Team Store, and various other locations around the ballpark. The 7th inning will be a "signed inning" without public address announcements or music, to raise further awareness about deafness. Portions of the game will be captioned on the videoboard.

Happy Hour -Enjoy $2 Genny and Genny Light drafts with live music from Nuthin' Fancy at the 10th Inning Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Friday, September 3 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Postgame Fireworks - Presented by Monroe County, which is celebrating its Bicentennial at the ballpark.

Saturday, September 4 - 6:05 p.m., gates open at 5

Milo the Bat Dog Appearance - Milo the Bat Dog makes his long-awaited return presented by Offleash K9 Training. The first 750 fans will receive a Milo Bobbletail presented by Frontier Communications and Offleash K9 Training.

RPO Concert - The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will perform after the game.

Postgame Fireworks - Postgame fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

Sunday, September 5 - 1:05 p.m., gates open at 12

Kids Run the Bases - All kids can run the bases after the game presented by The Burger Bar at Pittsford Wegmans.

