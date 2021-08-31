This Week at Victory Field: August 31-September 5

INDIANAPOLIS - For a second time this summer, the Iowa Cubs - Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs - visit Victory Field for a six-game series beginning tonight through Sunday, Sept. 5 as the Indianapolis Indians continue their homestand through Labor Day Weekend. Bark in the Park (Sept. 1), two firework shows (Sept. 3 and 4) a Knot Hole Kids Club Velcro toss giveaway to the first 500 KHKC members (Sept. 5) are highlighted promotions throughout the series. To purchase tickets, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 7:05 PM

Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg and MHS

- Hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn all available for $1 each.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7:05 PM

Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospitals and PetSuites

- Ticket packages include one (1) giveaway item; dog owners may select a leash, food scoop, dog waste dispenser, ball toss toy or frisbee toy. Dog ticket packages are sold out but are still available for purchase for Wednesday, Sept. 29.

- Limit of one (1) dog per person.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Strike Out Stroke 2-for-1 Night

- Use the promo code "befast" and receive 2-for-1 tickets on a night dedicated to stroke awareness thanks to Strike Out Stroke.

Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery

- $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Circle City Night

- The best alternate jersey in professional baseball will be on display as the Indians wear Circle City jerseys during every Thursday home game to rep the 317.

Friday, Sept. 3 at 7:05 PM

Labor Day Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery

- Enjoy a special postgame fireworks show to kick off the holiday weekend.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:05 PM

Labor Day Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery

- Enjoy a special postgame fireworks show to celebrate the holiday weekend.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Sunday, Sept. 5 at 1:35 PM

Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer

- All kids 14 and under receive a voucher for a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission while Knot Hole Kids Club members may run the bases postgame.

- Gates open at 12:30 PM.

Knot Hole Kids Club giveaway presented by Riley Children's Hospital and WTHR

- The first 500 KHKC members can pick up a kids Velcro toss at the Standings & Lineup Board while supplies last.

Labor Day Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery

