Stripers, Memphis Redbirds Postponed on Tuesday

August 31, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Tonight's 7:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Memphis Redbirds at Coolray Field has been postponed due to weather from Hurricane Ida.

The game is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, September 2 at Coolray Field. The first of two seven-inning games will start at 5:05 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. All tickets for September 2 will include entry to both games.

Tickets for tonight's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2021 regular-season home game by emailing StripersTickets@braves.com. Tickets for all remaining regular-season home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.