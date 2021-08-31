Stripers, Memphis Redbirds Postponed on Tuesday
August 31, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Tonight's 7:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Memphis Redbirds at Coolray Field has been postponed due to weather from Hurricane Ida.
The game is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, September 2 at Coolray Field. The first of two seven-inning games will start at 5:05 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. All tickets for September 2 will include entry to both games.
Tickets for tonight's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2021 regular-season home game by emailing StripersTickets@braves.com. Tickets for all remaining regular-season home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com.
Stripers, Memphis Redbirds Postponed on Tuesday
