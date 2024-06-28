WooSox Fall to RailRiders 7-5 on Friday Night

MOOSIC, PA -- Three-run eighth inning proves costly as the Worcester Red Sox (2-2) fell on Friday night to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2-2) 7-5 in game four of their six-game series at PNC Field in Moosic, Pennsylvania.

Earlier on Friday, the WooSox added C Tyler Heineman and RHP Isaiah Campbell to their active roster following their option from Boston on Thursday. In a related move, LHP Bailey Horn was recalled to Boston from Worcester.

In the second inning, the WooSox manufactured the first run of the game on a double steal of second and home. After Nathan Hickey drew a one-out walk, the Worcester backstop stole second base and advanced to third on Matthew Lugo's fielder's choice. With two outs in the inning, Lugo swiped second, allowing Hickey to scamper home for their first run. However, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre blasted two solo home runs in the bottom of the frame, giving them a 2-1 lead at the end of two.

Worcester responded in the following inning, tallying four consecutive singles with Nick Sogard's knock driving in Eddy Alvarez to tie up the ballgame. But, the RailRiders got to WooSox starter Richard Fitts once more as Agustin Ramirez's two-run shot put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on top, 4-2.

Trailing by two in the fourth inning, Niko Kavadas drew a two-out walk and was followed by Alvarez's 13th double of the year to put runners in scoring position for the top of the lineup. With a chance to tie the game, Chase Meidroth came through with a two-run single to left.

Sal Romano entered for Fitts to begin the sixth inning, ending the WooSox starter's night. The Alabama native finished with a line of 5 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K while throwing 60 of his 88 pitches for strikes. Looking to retire the RailRiders in order for the first time in Friday night's game, Romano did so by striking out the side. At the end of six, Worcester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre were knotted up at four.

After the RailRiders got two quick outs to begin the top of the seventh, Nick Yorke and Bobby Dalbec smoked back-to-back doubles, giving the WooSox a one-run advantage. With momentum on their side, Justin Hagenman followed Romano's lead by striking out the side in order. Six outs away from taking three of the first four games at PNC Field, Worcester led, 5-4.

Hoping to build on Romano and Hagenman's stellar outings, Cam Booser entered for the WooSox to begin the eighth inning in the left-hander's first appearance since being optioned to Worcester on June 24. During his time in Boston, the 32-year-old pitched to a 3.21 ERA while striking out 33 batters in 28 innings.

Two batters into the bottom of the eighth, the RailRiders tied the game following Oswald Peraza's RBI double. After a wild pitch and strikeout, TJ Rumfield's fielder's choice scored Peraza to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the late lead. With two outs, Oscar Gonzalez added an insurance run to put the RailRiders on top 7-5 heading into the ninth inning.

Trailing by two and down to their last three outs, the heart of the WooSox order was due up. Worcester's bats, though, were stymied by Anthony Misiewicz, who pitched a one-two-three ninth to earn his fifth save of the year. Cam Booser (L, 2-1)(BS, 2) was handed the loss and blown save while Matt Sauer (W, 1-2) picked up his first victory of the year.

The WooSox and RailRiders will continue their six-game series on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. in Moosic, Pennsylvania. For Worcester, Grant Gambrell (3-6, 4.57) will get the start on the mound opposite Josh Maciejewski (1-1, 4.28) for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

BOX SCORE - WOR 5, SWB 7

