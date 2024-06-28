Saturday: 'Celery-Brate' the Summer with Celery Pennant, Bucket Hat Giveaway

June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The summer has arrived and one of the ballpark's most beloved characters has teamed up with Highmark BlueCross BlueShield to start the 'Celery-bration' of the best time of year! Join us Saturday, June 29 as the Bisons host the Mets to Celery-brate the Summer, with a fun-filled night at the ballpark that includes a Celery Pennant Giveaway and a Celery Bucket Hat Giveaway as well as fun throughout the game with the one and only Celery!

First pitch between the Bisons and the Syracuse Mets is set for 6:35 p.m., but you'll want to be at the ballpark when the gates open at 5:30 p.m. The first 2,500 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. will receive a Celery Pennant Giveaway, compliments of Highmark BlueCross BlueShield. Fans should then immediately head to the special Highmark table in main concourse as the first 1,000 fans will also be able to pick up a FREE Celery Bucket Hat as well as Meet Celery for a special pre-game Meet n' Greet!

It's all great additions to what is already a great night, The game is also a Labatt-urday Night, with $4 Blue and Blue Light specials from 5:30-7:30 p.m. as well as your chance to win Beer for a Year!

It's time to "Celery-brate" the summer at Sahlen Field!

