Jacksonville Falls to Nashville in Rain-Filled Game
June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A strong night from Victor Mesa Jr. was not enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp who fell to the Nashville Sounds 6-2 Friday night from 121 Financial Ballpark.
Locked in a 2-2 tie, Capra singled with one out in the fourth. Joey Wiemer walked to put runners at first and second. Following a strikeout, Clarke roped and RBI single to put Nashville ahead 3-2.
Leading 3-2 in the fifth, Nashville's (40-39, 2-2) offense continued their impressive night. Francisco Mejia doubled to lead off the inning. Following back-to-back flyouts, Chris Roller singled and scored Mejia while also advancing to second on the throw. With a runner at second, Vinny Capra doubled home Roller extending the Sounds lead over Jacksonville (37-42, 2-2) to 5-2.
The Sounds' bats stayed hot in the later innings. Capra singled to start the eighth. Three batters later, Wes Clarke drove in his second run of the night on a double which made it 6-2.
Nashville opened the scoring in the top of the second. Brewer Hicklen (13) cracked an opposite field home run to put the Sounds ahead 1-0.
The Sounds did not slow down. Isaac Collins led off the third with a double. Wes Clarke followed with a single. With runners at first and third, Hicklen rolled into a fielder's choice and scored Collins. Following two straight walks, Jumbo Shrimp reliever Matt Andriese (L, 2-4) escaped the inning by turning a double play.
Trailing by two, Jacksonville's Mesa Jr. ripped a leadoff triple in the bottom of the third. With Troy Johnston at the plate and one out, Nashville starter Aaron Ashby uncorked a wild pitch which brought home Mesa Jr. Johnston quickly singled to put another runner on. Two batters later, Tristan Gray worked a walk. With Marty Costes up to bat, Johnston swiped third. He scored soon after on a passed ball to tie the game at two.
Jacksonville and Nashville will continue the series in Saturday's 6:35 p.m. contest. RHP Shaun Anderson (0-1, 2.45) will start for Jacksonville and Nashville will counter with LHP DL Hall (0-0, 2.35). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MILB.tv, ESPN690, and www.espn690.com.
Gates open at 5:00 p.m. for the Medium Roast Hat giveaway for the first 2,000 people through the gates, presented by Maxwell Coffee House. Make sure to stick around for postgame fireworks also presented by Maxwell Coffee House.
