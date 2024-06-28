Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 vs. Indianapolis

June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians (0-3, 33-43) vs. Rochester Red Wings (3-0, 41-35)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Luis Cessa (2-2, 3.99) vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (4-3, 4.38)

HOW SWEEP IT IS: The Rochester Red Wings swept their third doubleheader of the season yesterday, winning both games in walk-off fashion against Indianapolis to take a 3-0 series lead...RF ALEX CALL launched a two-run homer in the eighth to win game one, the Wings' second walk-off home run of the season...3B CARTER KIEBOOM capped off a three-hit game two with an RBI single up the middle that allowed DH DYLAN CREWS to cross the plate and complete the sweep...Rochester looks to lock up a series win tonight and extend their winning streak to six games, sending RHP SPENSER WATKINS to the mound against former Red Wing and current Indian RHP Luis Cessa...

This is the first time Rochester has swept three doubleheaders in a season since 2017 (4).

SO NICE WE DID IT TWICE: RF ALEX CALL hit his second walk-off of the season in game one yesterday, followed by 3B CARTER KIEBOOM delivering the Red Wings' second walk-off of the afternoon in game two...Call hit a two-run shot to win game one, and Kieboom hit a single up the middle to cap off a four-run seventh that won game two...

This marked the Red Wings' fifth and sixth walk-off victories of the season, and is the first time Rochester has walked off to win both games of a doubleheader since at least 2004.

JUAN + NINE: 1B JUAN YEPEZ extended his hitting streak to 10 games in game one yesterday, finishing 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored...he is the third Red Wing to log a hit in 10 consecutive games this season and first since OF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN hit safely in 11 consecutive games from 5/21-30.

NO IF'S, ANDREWS, OR BUTS: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ turned in 5.0 innings of shutout baseball in game one yesterday afternoon, allowing three hits while striking out and walking a pair to log his first Triple-A win...the southpaw has yet to allow an earned run at Innovative Field across two starts (10.0 IP) while holding opponents to a .194 batting average (7-for-36) in both outings.

WORK SMARTER, NOT HARDER: The Red Wings offense was outhit in both games of yesterday's doubleheader, 8-6 in game one and 6-5 in game two... this marks the first time since at least 2004 that Rochester has swept a twin bill despite being outhit in each game.

I'M SO BLESSED : RF ALEX CALL hit his second walk-off of the season in game one Thursday afternoon, a two-run shot that traveled into the visiting bullpen in left field...he finished the contest 1-for-1 with a home run, a sacrifice fly, three RBI, and a run scored...the homer was his ninth of the season, pulling him even with 1B JUAN YEPEZ for third-most on the team.

DOUBLE (PLAY) TROUBLE: Rochester turned a double play in both games yesterday, their International League-leading 67th and 68th of the season. This would be the first season the Red Wings have led the league in double plays turned since at least 2004.

COACH CARTER: 3B CARTER KIEBOOM reached base four times in the back half of the twin bill yesterday via a trio of singles, including a walk-off winner in the seventh and a hit-by-pitch in the fourth...this marks Kieboom's first three-hit game since game one on 9/4/2021 against New York-NL, with Washington...

Kieboom posts a .365 on-base percentage this season, third-best among qualified hitters on the team behind JACK DUNN (.378) and JAMES WOOD (.458, leads International League).

PT CREWSER : CF DYLAN CREWS extended his hitting streak to eight games on Thursday afternoon's contest, finishing 1-for-3 with a single in game one and 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and scored the game-winning run scored...since joining Rochester on 6/18, Crews leads the team with 18 total bases, and has logged the second-most RBI (6).

