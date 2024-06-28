Knights Sail Past the Tides on Friday, 9-2Â

(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights used a seven-run first inning to sail past the Norfolk Tides on Friday night with a commanding 9-2 win in game four of the six-game series from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. The win was Charlotte's 10th over the team's last 12 games. The Knights improved to 3-1 so far in the second half of the season.

Charlotte's big first inning was highlighted by a bases-clearing, three-run double off the bat of second baseman Zach Remillard. Remillard had two hits on the night.

Left fielder Mark Payton added an RBI single in the first inning, which extended his hitting streak to nine consecutive games. The reigning International League Player of the Week had two hits on the night and is now batting .298 on the season. Third baseman Wilmer Difo also continued his torrid pace. He went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two walks. He's now batting .326 on the season.

RHP Johan Domínguez started the game for the Knights and allowed just two runs on four hits over four innings. Domínguez, who made his team-high 13th start of the season, did not factor in the decision. RHP Aaron McGarity (5-1, 3.25) earned the win after he fanned three batters in a scoreless inning of relief. RHP Deivi García retired the final three batters of the game to give the Knights a third win of the series.

Charlotte scored all seven runs in the first inning off Norfolk RHP Julio Teheran (2-5, 8.94), who was charged with the loss.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Saturday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Saturday from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA.

