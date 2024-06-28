Iowa's Pitching Staff Holds St. Paul to Two Hits in Victory

June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - On the back of 6.2 innings of one-run ball from Riley Thompson, the Iowa Cubs (35-44) defeated the St. Paul Saints (40-38), 8-1, tonight at Principal Park. Thompson carried a no-hitter through 6.1 innings before he allowed a solo homer to DaShawn Keirsey Jr.

Tonight's crowd of 11,430 was the largest of the season and largest since Aug. 23, 2019, vs. Nashville (13,138).

In the second inning, Iowa took a 1-0 lead on an infield single from Owen Caissie. BJ Murray Jr. extended the lead for Iowa to 2-0 in the sixth with a run-scoring double.

St. Paul got a run back in the seventh on Keirsey Jr.'s home run, but the I-Cubs scored six runs in the eighth, highlighted by a two-run homer from Hayden Cantrelle.

Along with Thompson, Riley Martin (1.1 IP) and Daniel Palencia (1.0 IP) helped combine for the two-hitter.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Riley Thompson tossed a career-high 6.2 innings.

- Iowa's pitching staff allowed two hits which was the lowest total of the season and lowest since July 6, 2023 vs. St. Paul.

- Cole Roederer extended his hit streak to seven games, in which he is batting .286 (8-for-28).

