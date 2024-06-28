Iowa's Pitching Staff Holds St. Paul to Two Hits in Victory
June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - On the back of 6.2 innings of one-run ball from Riley Thompson, the Iowa Cubs (35-44) defeated the St. Paul Saints (40-38), 8-1, tonight at Principal Park. Thompson carried a no-hitter through 6.1 innings before he allowed a solo homer to DaShawn Keirsey Jr.
Tonight's crowd of 11,430 was the largest of the season and largest since Aug. 23, 2019, vs. Nashville (13,138).
In the second inning, Iowa took a 1-0 lead on an infield single from Owen Caissie. BJ Murray Jr. extended the lead for Iowa to 2-0 in the sixth with a run-scoring double.
St. Paul got a run back in the seventh on Keirsey Jr.'s home run, but the I-Cubs scored six runs in the eighth, highlighted by a two-run homer from Hayden Cantrelle.
Along with Thompson, Riley Martin (1.1 IP) and Daniel Palencia (1.0 IP) helped combine for the two-hitter.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Riley Thompson tossed a career-high 6.2 innings.
- Iowa's pitching staff allowed two hits which was the lowest total of the season and lowest since July 6, 2023 vs. St. Paul.
- Cole Roederer extended his hit streak to seven games, in which he is batting .286 (8-for-28).
Iowa will play vs. St. Paul on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 28, 2024
- Red Wings Tally Nine-Run First as Indians Fall Short, 14-7 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Even Series with Twin Bill Sweep - Louisville Bats
- Iowa's Pitching Staff Holds St. Paul to Two Hits in Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Avoid Being No-Hit, But Fall 8-1 to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Mud Hens Battle Hard But Fall Short in Doubleheader Showdown - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Even Series with Twin Bill Sweep - Louisville Bats
- Chasers Swept in Columbus Doubleheader - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jacksonville Falls to Nashville in Rain-Filled Game - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Hurt by Missed Early Scoring Chances in 8-4 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Baker, Walker Homer in Third Straight Memphis Win Over Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Capra's Four-Hit Night Helps Sounds Even Series in Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Bisosn Fall to Syracuse 9-4 Despite Bullpen's Efforts - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Fall to RailRiders 7-5 on Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- Stripers Hurt by Missed Early Scoring Chances in 8-4 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- José Butto Shines Again as Syracuse Rolls Over Buffalo, 9-4, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Top WooSox - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Sail Past the Tides on Friday, 9-2Â - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Roll Bulls to Even Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tides' Bats Fall Silent In Friday Night Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Former Bulls Lead Lehigh Valley Past Durham, 9-3 - Durham Bulls
- Kids Can Get a Free Ticket to July 1-2 Games by Showing Their K-12 Report Card at the Box Office - Buffalo Bisons
- June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Foster to Begin MLB Rehab Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 1-3 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- 'Pigs Across the Pond: IronPigs Get to Experience London with the Phillies - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Striking out the Stigma with Chris Adamson and David Parkinson - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB Game Notes - June 28 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders to Play as the Malmö Oat Milkers - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chase Meidroth's Ascension Through the Minor Leagues - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 vs. Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Saturday: 'Celery-Brate' the Summer with Celery Pennant, Bucket Hat Giveaway - Buffalo Bisons
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Louisville - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings Walk off Twice in Doubleheader against Indians - Rochester Red Wings
- Roederer's Three-Run Homer Leads Iowa Over St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.