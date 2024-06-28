Baker, Walker Homer in Third Straight Memphis Win Over Gwinnett

June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with an 8-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Friday night at Coolray Field.

With Memphis trailing 1-0 in the top of the third, first baseman Luken Baker drilled his International League leading 22nd home run of the season. The three-run shot put the Redbirds up for good and boosted his RBI total to 56, tied-third in the IL. Baker finished the night 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored.

To lead off the fifth inning, Stone Mountain, Georgia native Jordan Walker clubbed his fourth Triple-A home run. The right-handed hitter finished the night 2-for-6 with a home run and a double. Catcher Gavin Collins added two RBIs and shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa posted a two-hit night.

Starting pitcher Zack Thompson allowed two runs on two hits, walked six and struck out three in 3.0 innings of work. Kolton Ingram (3-0) faced the minimum in 3.0 innings out of the bullpen. The left-handed pitcher walked one, struck out two and rolled a double play.

Game five of the series is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT Saturday, June 29 at Coolray Field. Ian Bedell is scheduled to start for Memphis. Tune in to memphisredbirds.com for audio coverage live at Coolray Field, with the pregame show scheduled for 4:50 p.m. CDT.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a three-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Monday, July 1 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

