Baker, Walker Homer in Third Straight Memphis Win Over Gwinnett
June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with an 8-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Friday night at Coolray Field.
With Memphis trailing 1-0 in the top of the third, first baseman Luken Baker drilled his International League leading 22nd home run of the season. The three-run shot put the Redbirds up for good and boosted his RBI total to 56, tied-third in the IL. Baker finished the night 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored.
To lead off the fifth inning, Stone Mountain, Georgia native Jordan Walker clubbed his fourth Triple-A home run. The right-handed hitter finished the night 2-for-6 with a home run and a double. Catcher Gavin Collins added two RBIs and shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa posted a two-hit night.
Starting pitcher Zack Thompson allowed two runs on two hits, walked six and struck out three in 3.0 innings of work. Kolton Ingram (3-0) faced the minimum in 3.0 innings out of the bullpen. The left-handed pitcher walked one, struck out two and rolled a double play.
Game five of the series is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT Saturday, June 29 at Coolray Field. Ian Bedell is scheduled to start for Memphis. Tune in to memphisredbirds.com for audio coverage live at Coolray Field, with the pregame show scheduled for 4:50 p.m. CDT.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a three-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Monday, July 1 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 28, 2024
- Stripers Hurt by Missed Early Scoring Chances in 8-4 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Baker, Walker Homer in Third Straight Memphis Win Over Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Capra's Four-Hit Night Helps Sounds Even Series in Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Bisosn Fall to Syracuse 9-4 Despite Bullpen's Efforts - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Fall to RailRiders 7-5 on Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- Stripers Hurt by Missed Early Scoring Chances in 8-4 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- José Butto Shines Again as Syracuse Rolls Over Buffalo, 9-4, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Top WooSox - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Sail Past the Tides on Friday, 9-2Â - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Roll Bulls to Even Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tides' Bats Fall Silent In Friday Night Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Former Bulls Lead Lehigh Valley Past Durham, 9-3 - Durham Bulls
- Kids Can Get a Free Ticket to July 1-2 Games by Showing Their K-12 Report Card at the Box Office - Buffalo Bisons
- June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Foster to Begin MLB Rehab Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 1-3 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- 'Pigs Across the Pond: IronPigs Get to Experience London with the Phillies - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Striking out the Stigma with Chris Adamson and David Parkinson - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB Game Notes - June 28 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders to Play as the Malmö Oat Milkers - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chase Meidroth's Ascension Through the Minor Leagues - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 vs. Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Saturday: 'Celery-Brate' the Summer with Celery Pennant, Bucket Hat Giveaway - Buffalo Bisons
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Louisville - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings Walk off Twice in Doubleheader against Indians - Rochester Red Wings
- Roederer's Three-Run Homer Leads Iowa Over St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Baker, Walker Homer in Third Straight Memphis Win Over Gwinnett
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 1-3 Homestand
- McGreevy Tosses Seven Shutout Innings in Memphis Game Three Win at Gwinnett
- Beale Street Flippers to Perform Postgame as Part of Red, White and Boom Celebration
- Baker Breaks 'Birds Franchise Home Run Record with Two Blasts in Comeback Win