Tides' Bats Fall Silent In Friday Night Loss

June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, V.A. --- The Norfolk Tides (1-3, 37-42) lost to the Charlotte Knights (3-1, 36-42), 4-2, on Friday night at Harbor Park. The Tides combined for just four hits and dropped their third game of the series against the Knights.

Charlotte took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to two straight one-out singles and an RBI hit by Chuckie Robinson that brought home Wilmer Difo. Another infield single from Bryan Ramos scored Colson Montgomery to make it 2-0 Knights, and a bases loaded walk issued to Jared Walsh gave Charlotte a 3-0 advantage.

Zach Remillard followed with a bases-clearing double, and Mark Payton capped off the inning with an RBI single to make it 7-0 Knights. Following a walk by Jackson Holliday and a double from Coby Mayo, Kyle Stowers launched a sacrifice fly out to bring home Holliday and get the Tides on the board, cutting their deficit to 7-1.

Garrett Cooper followed Stowers by looping an RBI single into center field to bring home Connor Norby and make it 7-2 Knights. Charlotte responded in the top of the fourth, tacking on another run on an RBI triple from Chuckie Robinson to make it 8-2.

In relief of Julio Teheran, who had the shortest outing of his Tides career, Trey McGough and pitched 3.1 innings of one-run ball while striking out three batters. Morgan McSweeney then entered out of the bullpen and tossed three hitless innings, allowing just two walks while striking out a pair of batters. The outing marked McSweeney's longest scoreless apperance since he also went three innings without allowing a run on September 7, 2022 (Game 2) at Memphis.

After being held scoreless through three innings, Charlotte added another run in the top of the eighth. Following a walk and a single with one out, Payton blooped an RBI single into left field to score Walsh and give the Knights a 9-2 lead.

Norfolk only mustered one base runner in the bottom of the ninth when Holliday drew a walk and couldn't come back from the early deficit, falling to the Knights for the third time this series.

The Tides will take on the Knights tomorrow night in the second game of their six-game series. The Tides will start RHP Justin Armbruester (1-6, 9.20), while Charlotte has yet to announce a starter. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Norby Knocks: Connor Norby finished tonight with Norfolk's only extra-base hit after he went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and a run...the double marked his 252nd career hit with the Tides, tying him with Blake Davis for the sixth-most in Orioles affiliate history...it was also the 62nd two-bagger of his Norfolk career, placing him in sole possession of third base for doubles.

Extra Mayo: In the loss, Coby Mayo finished 1-for-3 with a walk, extending his hitting streak to eight games, the longest active hitting streak among Tides hitters...since the start of the streak (June 19 at Lehigh Valley), Mayo, who entered today leading the International League in slugging percentage while posting the second-best OPS (1.034), is batting .483 (15-for-31) with eight runs, three doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI and five walks.

Fitting Right In: In his second game with Norfolk, Garrett Cooper went 1-for-4 with an RBI, finishing as one of two Tides alongside Kyle Stowers to drive in a run tonight...through two games with the Tides, Cooper has gone 2-for-7 at the plate with a double, four RBI, a walk and a run...since June 9 with Boston at the White Sox, Cooper has driven in a runner in three straight games, marking the first time he's collected an RBI in three straight games played since September 2 - 6, 2023 with San Diego.

Holliday Season: Atop Norfolk's lineup, Jackson Holliday went 1-for-2 with three walks and a run...since June 8 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Holliday has reached base safely in seven straight games...it marked the sixth time this season he collected at least three walks and was the first time since June 12 against Memphis that he reached that many free passes.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.