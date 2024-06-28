Stripers Hurt by Missed Early Scoring Chances in 8-4 Loss to Memphis
June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (1-3) stranded six baserunners over the opening two innings to swing momentum toward the Memphis Redbirds (3-1), which seized control of the game with several loud hits in an 8-4 win on Friday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers stranded the bases loaded in the first inning without scoring before managing just one run on a bases-loaded walk by Nacho Alvarez Jr. in the second frame. A three-run home run by Luken Baker powered Memphis to a 3-1 lead in the third. Gwinnett answered with a run on an RBI groundout by Sandy Leon in the home half. Memphis built its advantage to 7-2 by the eighth inning, where an RBI triple by Luke Waddell made the score 7-4.
Key Contributors: Waddell (2-for-4, 2B, 3B, RBI) had the only multi-hit night and recorded both extra-base hits for the Stripers. Leon had the other RBI.
Noteworthy: Alvarez Jr. has hit safely in 12 of 15 games in his Triple-A career with Gwinnett. Chadwick Tromp saw his seven-game hitting streak snapped, going 0-for-3 at the plate. Gwinnett has tallied a combined eight hits over its last two losses.
Next Game (Saturday, June 29): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 6:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. RHP Taylor Widener (3-4, 6.25 ERA) will start for Gwinnett against RHP Ian Bedell (0-0Ã¢â¬â¹, 1.80 ERA) for the Redbirds. 180 Stitches is helping the Stripers give away Georgia Peaches T-Shirts to the first 1,750 fans at Coolray Field. It's also Outdoors Night at the ballpark, celebrating the wonders of the great outdoors in the heart of summer.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 28, 2024
- Red Wings Tally Nine-Run First as Indians Fall Short, 14-7 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Even Series with Twin Bill Sweep - Louisville Bats
- Iowa's Pitching Staff Holds St. Paul to Two Hits in Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Avoid Being No-Hit, But Fall 8-1 to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Mud Hens Battle Hard But Fall Short in Doubleheader Showdown - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Even Series with Twin Bill Sweep - Louisville Bats
- Chasers Swept in Columbus Doubleheader - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jacksonville Falls to Nashville in Rain-Filled Game - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Hurt by Missed Early Scoring Chances in 8-4 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Baker, Walker Homer in Third Straight Memphis Win Over Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Capra's Four-Hit Night Helps Sounds Even Series in Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Bisosn Fall to Syracuse 9-4 Despite Bullpen's Efforts - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Fall to RailRiders 7-5 on Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- Stripers Hurt by Missed Early Scoring Chances in 8-4 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- José Butto Shines Again as Syracuse Rolls Over Buffalo, 9-4, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Top WooSox - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Sail Past the Tides on Friday, 9-2Â - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Roll Bulls to Even Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tides' Bats Fall Silent In Friday Night Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Former Bulls Lead Lehigh Valley Past Durham, 9-3 - Durham Bulls
- Kids Can Get a Free Ticket to July 1-2 Games by Showing Their K-12 Report Card at the Box Office - Buffalo Bisons
- June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Foster to Begin MLB Rehab Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 1-3 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- 'Pigs Across the Pond: IronPigs Get to Experience London with the Phillies - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Striking out the Stigma with Chris Adamson and David Parkinson - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB Game Notes - June 28 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders to Play as the Malmö Oat Milkers - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chase Meidroth's Ascension Through the Minor Leagues - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 vs. Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Saturday: 'Celery-Brate' the Summer with Celery Pennant, Bucket Hat Giveaway - Buffalo Bisons
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Louisville - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings Walk off Twice in Doubleheader against Indians - Rochester Red Wings
- Roederer's Three-Run Homer Leads Iowa Over St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Hurt by Missed Early Scoring Chances in 8-4 Loss to Memphis
- Stripers Hurt by Missed Early Scoring Chances in 8-4 Loss to Memphis
- Stripers Can't Solve McGreevy in 4-0 Shutout Loss to Memphis
- Stripers Can't Solve McGreevy in 4-0 Shutout Loss to Memphis
- Stripers Falter in 6-4 Loss as Memphis Blasts Way to Four-Run Ninth Inning Comeback