Red Wings Tally Nine-Run First as Indians Fall Short, 14-7
June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Joshua Palacios logged four hits and three RBI as the Indianapolis Indians were defeated by the Rochester Red Wings on Friday evening at Innovative Field, 14-7.
With Indianapolis (33-44) leading 3-0 after two RBI singles courtesy of Malcom Nuñez and Palacios, Rochester (42-35) quickly responded. Following a one-out throwing error by Luis Cessa (L, 2-3) to score the first run, the Red Wings took advantage with eight additional runs, all unearned on Cessa's line. The frame was highlighted by a grand slam from Trey Lipscomb.
In the third, Seth Beer crushed a two-run line drive single to right field off a Spenser Watkins (W, 5-3) sinker as the Indians started to cut away at the lead.
The Red Wings tacked on four runs between the fifth and sixth innings courtesy of RBI doubles from Carter Kieboom, Darren Baker and James Wood. They added another insurance run in the eighth inning, plating Dylan Crews for the fourth time to cap their scoring.
Palacios continued his run-scoring efforts for Indianapolis in the ninth, doubling home two in the game's final frame. The performance set season highs for the outfielder in hits and RBI.
The Indians offense battled, putting up 14 hits to the Red Wings' 17. Twelve of Rochester's 14 runs came with two outs.
Indianapolis and Rochester will square off in the fifth game of the six-game set tomorrow at 6:45 PM ET, with Indy still looking for its first win of the series. RHP Domingo Germán (2-4, 5.55) gets the nod for the Indians and RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-4, 6.16) will counter for the Red Wings.
International League Stories from June 28, 2024
