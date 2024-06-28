SWB Game Notes - June 28

June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (2-1, 37-41) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (1-2, 44-33)

Game 78 | Home Game 39 | PNC Field | Friday, June 28, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Richard Fitts (5-2, 3.86) vs LHP Edgar Barclay (3-6, 7.48)

EFFROSS IS BACK - Scott Effross made his third rehab appearance last night, his first with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Effross went one clean inning of work on 18 offerings. He allowed two hits, but struck out two. Effross has now pitched four scoreless frames as he works his way towards joining the Yankees bullpen.. New York originally got him in a trade with the Chicago Cubs for Hayden Wesneski in 2022. Since then he has had both Tommy John surgery and back surgery, but his return is finally getting near.

GOT THEM CHASEN - Reliever Chasen Shreve is back in the Yankees farm system after spending three seasons from 2015-2017 affiliated with the club. A lefty arm, Shreve saw time in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for parts of each of those summers totalling 23 appearances. Then he signed back with the organization in 2022 where he had five outings as a RailRider. Shreve originally started the season with the Texas Rangers Triple-A team, but after not receiving the call up he took his opt out and was granted release. The Yankees signed him back on June 24 and he has made two scoreless appearances. The 33-year-old has1 3.97 ERA in 367 Major League outings.

ROJAS RAMPAGE - Jose Rojas has been clutch at the plate for the RailRiders with a team-leading 16 home runs and 48 runs batted in. He has really found his swing in the month of June, hitting .304 in 13 games with 14 hits including six long balls. Rojas also had his first two steal game on Tuesday, upping his total to four, with ten being the most he has ever nabbed in a single season. The lefty bat recently opted out of his contract, but chose to re-sign with the Yankees organization after originally joining the club during the offseason.

ON THE MOVE - The RailRiders stole a franchise high eight bags in the game on Sunday, marking the most steals they have recorded in a single contest. They went on to nab five more in the contest on Tuesday to total 123 on the summer. Brandon Lockridge leads the team with 25 to his name, with eighteen different players recording at least one. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has the most swipes in the International League and second most in all of Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 160. SWB's team record in steals was set last season with 174 total.

CONSISTENCY IS KEY - T.J. Rumfield has been the most consistent hitter at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan as he holds a .295 batting average in 55 games in Triple-A. Rumfield has had a multi-hit contest in 21 of his appearances, with nine multi-RBI games and seven multi-run games. After joining the team on April 16, Rumfield hit .292 in April, .293 in May, and is holding a .299 average in June.

JOY IN JUNE: Hitting coach Trevor Amicone has helped the RailRiders offense up their game as the season has gone on. June has been their best hitting month as they combine for a .276 average at the plate. They have shined with runners in scoring position, hitting .303 in those situations.

International League Stories from June 28, 2024

