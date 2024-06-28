Roederer's Three-Run Homer Leads Iowa Over St. Paul

June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - With the Iowa Cubs (34-44) trailing 9-8 in the seventh inning, Cole Roederer hit a three-run homer to give Iowa an 11-9 lead, and the I-Cubs held on to defeat the St. Paul Saints (40-37) tonight at Principal Park.

St. Paul took a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run homer from Matt Wallner. The Saints lead was extended to 4-0 in the second on another two-run longball from Chris Williams.

St. Paul continued the home run trend as Yunior Severino hit a solo home run to make it 5-0.

In the fifth, Jack Reinheimer singled and scored on an error. Moises Ballesteros also came in to score on an error and Owen Caissie doubled home another to cut the St. Paul lead to 5-3.

BJ Murray Jr. led off the sixth inning with a solo home run and Reinheimer hit an inside-the-park homer to tie the game at 5-5.

The Saints posted a four-run seventh inning to take a 9-5 lead, but the I-Cubs took back the advantage in the bottom of the frame, as Murray Jr. walked with the bases loaded, Bryce Windham drove in two with a single and Roederer hit his three-run shot to give Iowa an 11-9 lead.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Jack Reinheimer hit the first inside-the-park home run for the I-Cubs since BJ Murray Jr. on April 12, 2024 at St. Paul.

- Cole Roederer has homered in three of his last four games.

