Bisosn Fall to Syracuse 9-4 Despite Bullpen's Efforts

June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, NY- Despite multi-hit games by both Rafael Lantigua and Miguel Hiraldo, the Syracuse Mets beat the Buffalo Bisons by a score of 9-4 on Friday night at Sahlen Field.

In the top of the first inning, the Mets gained the early lead as Rylan Bannon blasted a 381-foot home run that also scored Luisangel Acuña and Brett Baty. The three-run home run was Bannon's 12th of the season, giving the Mets an early 3-0 lead.

The Mets added another run in the top of the second as Brett Baty hit an RBI single scoring Acuña. This extended the Mets' lead to 4-0.

The Bisons got themselves on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning as Miguel Hiraldo hit a single scoring Rafael Lantigua, 4-1 Mets.

The Mets would tack onto their lead in the top of the fourth inning as Austin Allen singled, scoring Mike Brosseau, and extending their lead to 5-1.

Then, in the bottom of the fifth inning, Cam Eden singled. This allowed Hiraldo to score, 5-2 Mets. Hiraldo was able to score after getting himself 90 feet from the plate as a result of stealing third base, his first stolen base of the season.

In the top of the seventh inning, Allen cleared the bases for the Mets as he hit a grand slam. This his third homer of the season made the score 9-2 in favor of the Mets.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Bisons closed the gap on the scoreboard thanks in part to an RBI double by Will Robertson. The double, Robertson's ninth of the season, scored Alan Roden and Riley Tirotta. This cut the Mets lead by two more runs as the Bisons reduced the Mets lead to 9-4.

José Buttó played a major factor in limiting the Bisons offense. Buttó pitched seven innings, allowing only two runs on five hits, while collecting five strikeouts.

Paxton Shultz had a good showing in relief of Beau Sulser. Shultz pitched 3.1 innings allowing no hits and one walk, while striking out four Syracuse batters.

The Bisons and the Mets will play the fifth of their six-game series on Saturday evening at 6:35 p.m.

