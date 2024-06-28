Former Bulls Lead Lehigh Valley Past Durham, 9-3

June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs clubbed three homers en route to a 9-3 victory over the Durham Bulls on Friday night at the DBAP.

Former Bulls outfielders Cal Stevenson and Ruben Cardenas each hit homers for the Iron Pigs (2-2), staking starter Mick Abel (W, 2-7) to a 6-2 lead after five innings. Jeffrey Springs (L, 0-1), who was starting his fourth major league rehab game for Durham, permitted Stevenson's three-run shot with two outs in the second inning. Cardenas, who was acquired by the Phillies earlier in June, drilled a two-run homer off reliver Carlos Garcia in the fifth, his second of the series.

Durham (2-2) closed to within 3-2 in the second thanks to a solo home run by Rene Pinto and a sacrifice fly from Heriberto Hernandez.

Springs worked three innings for the first time since Tommy John surgery, allowing five hits, three runs and fanning five.

Rob Brantly connected in the bottom of the ninth for a solo home run off Nick Nelson.

The six-game series continues against Lehigh Valley on Saturday night with Jacob Lopez (2-3, 4.50) expected to start against David Parkinson (1-4, 5.96) at 6:35 PM ET.

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

#DURHAMBULLS

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.