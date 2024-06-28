Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 1-3 Homestand

June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's July 1-3 homestand. Memphis hosts the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire six-game series here.

This homestand is highlighted by the annual Red, White and Boom Celebration, packed with a patriotic bucket hat giveaway, a postgame performance by the Beale Street Flippers and the largest fireworks show in AutoZone Park history, sponsored by AutoZone.

Monday, July 1 - Memphis vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Tuesday, July 2 - Memphis vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Malmö Oat Milkers Night: The 121st team of Minor League Baseball takes the field in a game like no other this season. This one will be unforgettable. Presented by Oatly.

Wednesday, July 3- Memphis vs. Nashville 6:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Red, White and Boom Celebration: Celebrate our nation's independence at the ballpark! Following the game enjoy the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW in AutoZone Park History. | Presented By AutoZone

Redbirds Patriotic Bucket Hat Giveaway: Celebrate our nation's independence in style with our Patriotic Bucket Hat going to the first 1,500 fans.

Postgame Beale Street Flippers Performance: One of the most popular entertainers on Beale Street, the Beale Street Flippers got their start in the mid-1980s and have become a Memphis staple ever since. The group will bring its iconic routine to ballpark to entertain the fans between the final out and the largest fireworks show in AutoZone Park history.

Cookout on the Terrace: Specialty ticket buyers get a seat at the game and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet of hamburgers, hotdogs, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, chips and cookies on the picnic terrace in right field. Purchase a specialty ticket for $30 here.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.