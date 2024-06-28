Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 1-3 Homestand
June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's July 1-3 homestand. Memphis hosts the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire six-game series here.
This homestand is highlighted by the annual Red, White and Boom Celebration, packed with a patriotic bucket hat giveaway, a postgame performance by the Beale Street Flippers and the largest fireworks show in AutoZone Park history, sponsored by AutoZone.
Monday, July 1 - Memphis vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. CDT
Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.
Tuesday, July 2 - Memphis vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. CDT
Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.
Malmö Oat Milkers Night: The 121st team of Minor League Baseball takes the field in a game like no other this season. This one will be unforgettable. Presented by Oatly.
Wednesday, July 3- Memphis vs. Nashville 6:05 p.m. CDT
Gates open at 5 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.
Red, White and Boom Celebration: Celebrate our nation's independence at the ballpark! Following the game enjoy the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW in AutoZone Park History. | Presented By AutoZone
Redbirds Patriotic Bucket Hat Giveaway: Celebrate our nation's independence in style with our Patriotic Bucket Hat going to the first 1,500 fans.
Postgame Beale Street Flippers Performance: One of the most popular entertainers on Beale Street, the Beale Street Flippers got their start in the mid-1980s and have become a Memphis staple ever since. The group will bring its iconic routine to ballpark to entertain the fans between the final out and the largest fireworks show in AutoZone Park history.
Cookout on the Terrace: Specialty ticket buyers get a seat at the game and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet of hamburgers, hotdogs, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, chips and cookies on the picnic terrace in right field. Purchase a specialty ticket for $30 here.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 28, 2024
- Tides' Bats Fall Silent In Friday Night Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Former Bulls Lead Lehigh Valley Past Durham, 9-3 - Durham Bulls
- Kids Can Get a Free Ticket to July 1-2 Games by Showing Their K-12 Report Card at the Box Office - Buffalo Bisons
- June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Foster to Begin MLB Rehab Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 1-3 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- 'Pigs Across the Pond: IronPigs Get to Experience London with the Phillies - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Striking out the Stigma with Chris Adamson and David Parkinson - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB Game Notes - June 28 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders to Play as the Malmö Oat Milkers - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chase Meidroth's Ascension Through the Minor Leagues - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 vs. Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Saturday: 'Celery-Brate' the Summer with Celery Pennant, Bucket Hat Giveaway - Buffalo Bisons
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Louisville - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings Walk off Twice in Doubleheader against Indians - Rochester Red Wings
- Roederer's Three-Run Homer Leads Iowa Over St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 1-3 Homestand
- McGreevy Tosses Seven Shutout Innings in Memphis Game Three Win at Gwinnett
- Beale Street Flippers to Perform Postgame as Part of Red, White and Boom Celebration
- Baker Breaks 'Birds Franchise Home Run Record with Two Blasts in Comeback Win
- Redbirds Score Once in Loss at Stripers to Start Second Half