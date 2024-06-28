Foster to Begin MLB Rehab Friday

(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights announced one roster move today ahead of the team's 6:35 p.m. game tonight against the Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA.

RHP Matt Foster will begin an MLB Rehab Assignment with the Charlotte Knights tonight. Foster, 29, is currently on the Chicago White Sox 60-day injured list recovering from Tommy John surgery. He missed the entire 2023 season due to his injury.

In 2022, Foster posted a 1-2 mark with one save and a 4.40 ERA in 48 games with the White Sox in 45.0 innings pitched. He also appeared in 11 games that season with the Knights and went 1-0 with two saves and a 0.82 ERA over 11.0 innings pitched.

For his MLB career, Foster is 9-4 with two saves and a 4.39 ERA in 108 games (two starts) over 112.2 innings pitched.

