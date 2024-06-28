Foster to Begin MLB Rehab Friday
June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights announced one roster move today ahead of the team's 6:35 p.m. game tonight against the Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA.
RHP Matt Foster will begin an MLB Rehab Assignment with the Charlotte Knights tonight. Foster, 29, is currently on the Chicago White Sox 60-day injured list recovering from Tommy John surgery. He missed the entire 2023 season due to his injury.
In 2022, Foster posted a 1-2 mark with one save and a 4.40 ERA in 48 games with the White Sox in 45.0 innings pitched. He also appeared in 11 games that season with the Knights and went 1-0 with two saves and a 0.82 ERA over 11.0 innings pitched.
For his MLB career, Foster is 9-4 with two saves and a 4.39 ERA in 108 games (two starts) over 112.2 innings pitched.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 28, 2024
- Tides' Bats Fall Silent In Friday Night Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Former Bulls Lead Lehigh Valley Past Durham, 9-3 - Durham Bulls
- Kids Can Get a Free Ticket to July 1-2 Games by Showing Their K-12 Report Card at the Box Office - Buffalo Bisons
- June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Foster to Begin MLB Rehab Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 1-3 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- 'Pigs Across the Pond: IronPigs Get to Experience London with the Phillies - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Striking out the Stigma with Chris Adamson and David Parkinson - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB Game Notes - June 28 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders to Play as the Malmö Oat Milkers - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chase Meidroth's Ascension Through the Minor Leagues - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 vs. Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Saturday: 'Celery-Brate' the Summer with Celery Pennant, Bucket Hat Giveaway - Buffalo Bisons
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Louisville - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings Walk off Twice in Doubleheader against Indians - Rochester Red Wings
- Roederer's Three-Run Homer Leads Iowa Over St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Knights Stories
- Foster to Begin MLB Rehab Friday
- Knights Fall to Tides on Thursday Afternoon, 14-4
- Knights Remain Hot in 6-4 Win Over Tides on Wednesday
- Two-Run 10th Propels Knights to 4-2 Win over Norfolk on Tuesday
- Charlotte Knights Announce Sale, Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner