Stripers Hurt by Missed Early Scoring Chances in 8-4 Loss to Memphis

June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (1-3) stranded six baserunners over the opening two innings to swing momentum toward the Memphis Redbirds (3-1), which seized control of the game with several loud hits in an 8-4 win on Friday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers

stranded the bases loaded in the first inning without scoring before managing just one run on a bases-loaded walk by Nacho Alvarez Jr. in the second frame. A three-run home run by Luken Baker powered Memphis to a 3-1 lead in the third. Gwinnett answered with a run on an RBI groundout by Sandy Leon in the home half. Memphis built its advantage to 7-2 by the eighth inning, where an RBI triple by Luke Waddell made the score 7-4.

Key Contributors: Waddell (2-for-4,

2B, 3B, RBI) had the only multi-hit night and recorded both extra-base hits for the Stripers. Leon had the other RBI.

Noteworthy: Alvarez Jr. has hit safely in 12 of 15 games in his Triple-A career with Gwinnett. Chadwick Tromp saw his seven-game hitting streak snapped, going 0-for-3 at the plate. Gwinnett has tallied a combined eight hits over its last two losses.

