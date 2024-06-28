Kids Can Get a Free Ticket to July 1-2 Games by Showing Their K-12 Report Card at the Box Office
June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Schools out, so here's the buzz! We're giving out Free Game Tickets to the great school kids of Western New York and Southern Ontario on our Report Card Days, Monday, July 1st (6:35 p.m.) and Tuesday, July 2nd (6:35 p.m.) as the Bisons host the Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field.
Report Card Days, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program, is the perfect way to reward your kids for all the hard work they did during the school year (and a GREAT way for parents to save on a trip to the ballpark). Just bring any K-12 report card to the Sahlen Field Box Office ONLY on the day of the game and your child can receive a FREE game ticket. There's two great promotions during our two Report Card Days... Monday's game is a Tops Dog Day at the Ballpark where pups also get in for free... And Tuesday is a " TWOsday," with $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs All game long.
Can't make it during either game?... Don't forget the Bisons are also home Wednesday, July 3rd for the 28th annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the BPO and the Largest Fireworks Show of the Season!
