IronPigs Roll Bulls to Even Series

June 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (36-41, 2-2) swatted three homers to back a solid outing from Mick Abel as they bested the Durham Bulls (38-41, 2-2) by a final of 9-3 on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

With two on and two out in the second inning, Cal Stevenson hit the first homer of the game for the 'Pigs, a three runs shot and his fourth of the season.

Rene Pinto answered for Durham with a solo homer to begin the last of the second, his ninth of the year, before a sacrifice fly for Heriberto Hernandez trimmed the 'Pigs lead to 3-2.

The 'Pigs hung another three spot in the fifth to pull away. Stevenson doubled to open the inning and Weston Wilson singled him in. Ruben Cardenas then blasted a two-run homer, his 18th of the year, to make it 6-2 IronPigs.

In the seventh, Darick Hall poked a two-out RBI single before he was the tail end of a double steal, swiping second base as Ruben Cardenas took home to score the eighth run of the game for the 'Pigs.

The teams traded solo homers in the ninth with Wilson going yard for Lehigh Valley, his 14th of the season, while Rob Brantley homered for Durham, his fourth of the year.

Mick Abel (2-7) earned his second win of the season for the 'Pigs, allowing just two runs in five innings on four hits and three walks, striking out five.

Jeffrey Springs (0-1) took the loss for Durham, giving up three runs in three innings on five hits and no walks, striking out five.

The 'Pigs and Bulls continue their series on Friday, June 29 with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. David Parkinson (1-4, 5.96) is tapped to go for the 'Pigs while the Bulls counter with Jacob Lopez (2-3, 4.50).

