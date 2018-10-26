Wolves Hold off Stars in Third Period

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, saw a three-game win streak come to an end tonight as the Chicago Wolves took a 4-3 win at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Texas was held off the board in the third period despite a game-high 14 shots on net.

The Stars top line of Denis Gurianov, Michael Mersch and Roope Hintz were the catalysts for much of the Stars offense tonight. The group logged considerable ice time and was the cause of all three Texas goals. Hintz led the charge in the first period, scoring his first goal of the season in a battle by the crease. The center opened the scoring 5:27 into the game, beginning his second career three-point outing (1-2=3).

Chicago battled back, forcing a pair of turnovers into scoring chances in the slot. Griffin Reinhart and Brooks Macek each found the twine behind goaltender Landon Bow off the turnovers and taking the lead into the first intermission. Bow finished the night with 27 saves, dropping his first contest in regulation this season.

Gurianov wasted no time tying the game at two. The winger rushed down off the opening faceoff in the second period to tally his sixth goal in six straight games. The tying goal also tied Devin Shore for the franchise's longest goal streak, set in the 2015-2016 season. Gurianov added an assist later in the period to bring his season total to nine points (6-3=9) in eight games.

Mersch then added his third goal of the season to give the Stars a 3-2 advantage at the 9:47 mark of the second period. The winger battled along the right side of Oscar Dansk's net and jammed the puck in to retake the advantage. The Wolves goaltender ended the night with 30 saves and the win as Chicago bounced back before the intermission.

Brandon Pirri and Daniel Carr each tallied goals for the Wolves in the final 10 minute of the second period, taking a 4-3 lead to the break. Carr's power play goal was the only special teams tally of the night and proved to be the game winner as Dansk made 14 stops in the final 20 minutes of play.

Texas will look to bounce back against the San Jose Barracuda tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center. It is the first game against a non-divisional opponent and the start of three straight games against Pacific Division teams.

