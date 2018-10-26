Moose Launch Fourth Annual "Share the Warmth" Winter Clothing Drive

Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team will launch its fourth annual "Share the Warmth" winter clothing drive, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Siloam Mission. The campaign begins today, Friday, Oct. 26, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 18.

Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used adult winter clothing items including coats, gloves, mitts, toques and scarves to donate when the Moose host the Chicago Wolves Saturday, Nov. 3 at Bell MTS Place. Fans donating clothing items at the Nov. 3 game will be entered to win a one-of-a-kind Manitoba Moose branded Playstation 4, or a full suite at Bell MTS Place for the Teddy Bear Toss game on Dec. 15 when the Moose face the Toronto Marlies.

Winter clothing items can also be donated at participating Red River Co-op food store or gas bar locations in Winnipeg today through Sunday, Nov. 18. Donating clothing items at participating Red River Co-op locations will earn fans an entry into the draw for the suite at the Teddy Bear Toss game.

Items collected at participating Red River Co-op locations, and at the Nov. 3 game, will be distributed to those in need this winter through Siloam Mission. In addition to the donation of clothing, Moose players will visit Siloam Mission Wednesday, Dec. 12 to serve patrons breakfast.

Tickets for the game Saturday, Nov. 3 and every other Moose regular season game are available at moosehockey.com/tickets and through the Moose App.

