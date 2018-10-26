Comets Shutout by Americans

October 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Rochester, N.Y. - The Utica Comets were unable to muster up a solid offensive attack as they fell 4-0 to the Rochester Americans Friday night at Blue Cross Arena.

Zach Redmond scored the game's first goal halfway through the first period, firing a one-timer past Richard Bachman. The Comets fought hard to even the game up but Amerks goaltender Scott Wedgewood stood tall as Rochester took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Kevin Porter made it 2-0 four minutes into the second period, beating out Bachman to a loose puck and sliding the puck into an empty net. Despite numerous chances, including a five-on-three power play, the Comets were unable to find the net in the middle frame.

Danny O'Regan extended the lead to 3-0 with 12:31 to go in the third, deflecting a shot past Bachman. A bad bounce off a Comet defender resulted in Alex Nylander pushing Rochester's lead to 4-0 five minutes later.

Bachman stopped 20 shots and his record falls to 1-4-0 on the year. Wedgewood finished with 20 saves to pick up the shutout win.

The Comets return to action Friday, November 2 when they hit the road to take on the Laval Rocket. Puck drop at Place Bell is at 7:30 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.