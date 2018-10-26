Comets Shutout by Americans
October 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Rochester, N.Y. - The Utica Comets were unable to muster up a solid offensive attack as they fell 4-0 to the Rochester Americans Friday night at Blue Cross Arena.
Zach Redmond scored the game's first goal halfway through the first period, firing a one-timer past Richard Bachman. The Comets fought hard to even the game up but Amerks goaltender Scott Wedgewood stood tall as Rochester took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
Kevin Porter made it 2-0 four minutes into the second period, beating out Bachman to a loose puck and sliding the puck into an empty net. Despite numerous chances, including a five-on-three power play, the Comets were unable to find the net in the middle frame.
Danny O'Regan extended the lead to 3-0 with 12:31 to go in the third, deflecting a shot past Bachman. A bad bounce off a Comet defender resulted in Alex Nylander pushing Rochester's lead to 4-0 five minutes later.
Bachman stopped 20 shots and his record falls to 1-4-0 on the year. Wedgewood finished with 20 saves to pick up the shutout win.
The Comets return to action Friday, November 2 when they hit the road to take on the Laval Rocket. Puck drop at Place Bell is at 7:30 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.
