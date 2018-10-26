Marlies Looking for Third Straight Win at Home
October 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
Game Preview
The Toronto Marlies (3-4-0-1) will look to earn a third straight win at home Friday night when the visiting Syracuse Crunch (2-3-0-0) come to town.
The two North Division foes know each other well, meeting in the second round of the postseason in each of the past two years. Toronto finished out a sweep in Syracuse in the last meeting between the two sides, who always seem to ratchet up the rivalry when they meet.
Tuesday night action saw the Marlies defeat Laval 2-1 in overtime and before that it was a 3-2 victory over Hartford on home ice that sees the Marlies with points in three consecutive games.
Syracuse last played Saturday, dropping a 4-3 contest to Binghamton at home.
One key area for the Marlies entering tonight's game will be converting on opportunities with the man advantage. The power play has gotten off to a good start, scoring on 20.6% of chances, and will look to build on that against a Crunch penalty kill that has struggled so far, killing off just 69.6% of shorthanded situations.
Trevor Moore (6G, 2A) and Sam Gagner (4G, 4A) continue to lead the Marlies offensively this season with 8 points apiece while Carl Grundstrom (3G, 4A) has six points in his last three games.
Rookie Alex Barre-Boulet leads the Crunch with five points (2G, 3A) on the season while Andy Andreoff and Gabriel Dumont are second in scoring with four apiece.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 and fans can catch all the action on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV.
Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)
3-4-0-1 Overall Record 2-3-0-0
0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0
Win 2 Streak Loss 1
31 Goals For 14
35 Goals Against 16
20.6% Power Play Percentage 21.4%
78.8% Penalty Kill Percentage 69.6%
T. Moore (6) Leading Goal Scorer A. Andreoff (3)
T. Moore, S. Gagner (8) Leading Points Scorer A. Barre-Boulet (5)
J. Glass (2) Wins Leader C. Ingram, E. Pasquale (1)
