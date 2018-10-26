Sens Win First Ever Contest against Grand Rapids

The Belleville Senators won the first ever match-up against the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-3 Friday night at CAA Arena.

The Senators had goals from Nick Paul, Adam Tambellini, Stuart Percy, Pat Sieloff and Chase Balisy while Mike McKenna made 31 saves. Turner Elson, Matthew Ford and Axel Holmstrom scored the Griffins while Harri Sateri stopped 22 shots.

Belleville exploded to an early 2-0 lead scoring twice in a minute. After Dominik Shine was penalized for slashing, it took the Sens six seconds to score on the power play as Paul tapped in Jack Rodewald's centering pass from the goal line for his second of the year.

A minute later the Belleville lead was doubled thanks to Tambellini's second as he wired a one-timer from Francois Beauchemin's lovely cross-ice feed.

The Senators had a chance to add to its lead at 9:07 as Chase Balisy was awarded a penalty shot after Libor Sulak had impeded his breakaway but Sateri made a glove save on the Senators forward to keep the score at 2-0.

Grand Rapids got on the board at 10:29 on Elson's second goal of the campaign as in the high slot he redirected Brian Lashoff's point shot past McKenna.

After killing off a penalty early in the second, the Senators restored its two-goal lead through Percy's first as a Belleville Senator as he stepped in from the blue line before beating Sateri blocker side with a wrister at 8:12.

It took just 2:04 for the visitors to cut into the lead as Grand Rapids captain Ford beat McKenna five-hole with a backhander on a breakaway to cut the Belleville lead to 3-2.

Belleville pushed the lead to 4-2 as with Erik Burgdoerfer in the penalty box, Sieloff wired a slap shot past Sateri short-handed after a brilliant backhand past by Ben Sexton. Despite the shorty, Grand Rapids did score on the power play as 52 seconds later Holmstrom redirected Libor Sulak's point shot past McKenna at 16:03.

It took only 3:51 for Belleville to again build a two-goal lead as Balisy notched his third of the year as he took Sexton's feed before beating Sateri with a wrister from the high slot before Belleville comfortably held on for the win in the team's first ever match-up.

Paul Carey recorded his first point with Belleville as he registered an assist on Balisy's goal.

Belleville is back in action Saturday as they once again host the Griffins in an immediate rematch. Tickets are available.

