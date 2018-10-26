Devils Force Overtime in 4-3 Loss to Checkers

October 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Brett Seney and Michael McLeod helped the Devis erase a two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime, however, the Charlotte Checkers escaped with a 4-3 overtime win at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday night.

Janne Kuokkanen put the Checkers up by a goal as he sent a one timer over the right shoulder of goaltender Cory Schneider just 5:11 into the game. Trevor Carrick set up the pass from the center point and Greg McKegg collected the secondary assist.

The lead didn't last long as Nick Lappin evened the score just 0:39 later. Lappin cut through the hash marks in front of the crease and let a backhand go that beat goaltender Callum Booth under his leg pads. The goal was Lappin's sixth of the year with assists from Brett Seney and Eric Tangradi at 5:50.

The Checkers added two more power-play goals in the final five minutes of the first period to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission. Julien Gauthier and Morgan Geekie both tallied goals on the man advantage at 15:05 and 17:26 to take the two-goal lead into the second frame. Shots favored the Devils after one period, 10-7.

Schneider denied two breakaway chances in the second period to keep the deficit at two for the Devils. Binghamton outshot Charlotte in the middle frame, 8-7.

Brett Seney pulled the Devils within a goal as he deflected a Josh Jacobs shot from the point by Booth for his first of the year at the 5:37 mark. Jacobs was credited with the assist on the shot and Tangradi collected his second helper of the night.

With Schneider on the bench and the net empty, Michael McLeod buried a rebound after a faceoff win to tie the game at three on his first professional goal. Tangradi and John Quenneville had the assists to even the score, 3-3, with 2:10 left in the game.

Jake Bean ended the game 0:56 into overtime and the Checkers advanced to 6-0 on the road this season. Schneider stopped 20 of 24 in the loss while Booth stopped 24 of 27 in the win.

