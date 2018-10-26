Eagles Winning Streak Comes to End in 6-5 OT Loss to Wild

DES MOINES, IA. - Iowa Wild forward Justin Kloos scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as part of a three-point that would catapult the Wild to a 6-5 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Friday. Colorado forward Andrew Agozzino netted two goals in the loss, as the Eagles posted a season-high 55 shots on goal, including a season-best 23 shots in the first period. Colorado claimed a point in the standings in the loss, giving the team points in six of its first seven games to start the season.

A high-scoring first period would see Iowa would snag the early lead when Kloos stuffed home a rebound on top of the crease to give the Wild the 1-0 edge just 3:27 into the contest.

The Eagles would even the score at 1-1 on the power play when Agozzino tucked in a rebound on the goal line at the 6:28 mark of the period. The tally now gives Colorado power-play goals in each of the team's last four contests.

Iowa would reclaim the lead 37 seconds later when forward Luke Kunin tipped a pass from the left-wing boards into the back of the net to put the Wild back on top, 2-1. The lead would grow just 15 seconds later when forward Gerry Fitzgerald collected a cross-slot feed on the rush and fired a shot past Eagles goalie Spencer Martin to give Iowa the 3-1 advantage.

Desperately needing an answer, Colorado would receive that answer 19 seconds later when defenseman David Warsofksy netted his first goal of the season with a shot from the blue line that trimmed the Wild's lead to 3-2 at the 7:39 mark of the opening frame.

The Eagles would tie the game when defenseman Ryan Graves stepped into a slapshot from the left point that would weave its way through traffic and into the back of the net to level the score at 3-3 with 6:30 left to play in the first period.

Iowa would hop back in the driver's seat late in the second period when Colton Beck carried the puck into the Eagles zone shorthanded, before firing a pass to the low slot, where forward Gerald Mayhew would tip the puck past Martin to put the Wild on top, 4-3 with 6:33 remaining in the middle frame.

Trailing by a goal after 40 minutes of action, Colorado would once again draw even when forward Cody Bass finished off a 3-on-2 rush with a wrist shot from between the circles that would light the lamp and tie the game at 4-4 at the 11:58 mark of the third period.

The Eagles would claim their first lead of the game when Agozzino wrapped behind the net and fired a puck off Hammond and into the back of the net to give Colorado the 5-4 advantage with 7:35 remaining in regulation.

The lead would only stand for 60 seconds before Kunin capitalized on the power play to tie the game at 5-5. A Colorado bench minor for delay of game late in the third period would allow the Wild to carry a power play into overtime. Enjoying a 4-on-3 man-advantage, Kloos would collect a pass across the slot before snapping a shot past Martin to give Iowa the 6-5 win just 1:20 into the extra session.

Martin suffered the overtime loss, surrendering six goals on 34 shots, while Hammond snagged the win in net, stopping 50 of the 55 shots he faced. The Eagles finished the night going 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Wild scored on two of their three chances on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action on Saturday, October 27th when they face the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa at 6:00pm MT.

