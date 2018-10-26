T-Birds Host Providence, Hartford on Saturday & Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (4-0-0-2) return to the MassMutual Center on Saturday and Sunday for matchups with their division rivals, the Providence Bruins (2-4-1-0 entering weekend) and Hartford Wolf Pack (4-4-1-0 entering weekend).

Springfield enters the weekend as the only remaining AHL team without a regulation loss on the season. The Thunderbirds have picked up at least one point in each of their six games to start the 2018-19 season. They entered Friday as the second-best team in the AHL in terms of points percentage (.833), trailing only the Atlantic Division-leading Charlotte Checkers (.857).

On top of their torrid team pace, the Thunderbirds also boast the league's highest scoring team, potting 4.67 goals per game. The Thunderbirds' impressive season also includes a 17-7 scoring advantage against their opponents at 5-on-5 play.

Goaltenders Michael Hutchinson, Sam Montembeault, and Chris Driedger have combined to post a .937 save percentage, anchoring a defense that ranks fifth in the AHL, allowing just 2.67 goals per game. Montembeault has led the way in the crease, winning each of his first three starts and stopping 95 of 101 shots.

The Bruins enter the Thunderdome looking to atone for a 6-3 loss at the T-Birds' hands on Oct. 14. Jacob MacDonald scored his first two goals as a Thunderbird in his first game with the club. Montembeault made 30 saves to pick up his second of three straight wins. Springfield also got multi-point nights from Henrik Borgstrom (1g,1a), Jayce Hawryluk (2a), Harry Zolnierczyk (1g, 2a), and Anthony Greco (1g,1a).

After the Bruins visit on Saturday, the Hartford Wolf Pack take the short trek up I-91 for the first matchup of the season series between the nearby rivals. After starting their season with two straight wins, the Wolf Pack have fallen in five of their last seven contests, including a 7-3 defeat to Lehigh Valley on Oct. 24. Hartford has allowed at least three goals in each of their last seven games. The Wolf Pack's stop in Springfield is the first of five straight games away from the XL Center.

Following the two-game weekend set on home ice, the Thunderbirds get their first crack at the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a home-and-home series on Friday, Nov. 2 at home and on Saturday, Nov. 3 in Bridgeport. Puck drop for both games is slated for just after 7:00 p.m.

