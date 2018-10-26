Moose Announce Three Roster Moves

Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced three roster moves today. The Moose signed forward Ryan White to a professional tryout, and assigned forward Cam Maclise to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen. Additionally, the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned goaltender Mikhail Berdin from Jacksonville to Manitoba.

White, 30, is a veteran of 547 professional games in the NHL and AHL. The Brandon, Man. product posted 61 points (31G, 30A) and 447 penalty minutes in 313 NHL games split between Montreal, Philadelphia, Arizona and Minnesota. In 234 AHL games, the former third round pick of the Canadiens has 100 points (41G, 59A) and 492 penalty minutes split between Hamilton, Lehigh Valley, San Diego and Iowa. In 2017-18, White recorded 17 points (5G, 12A) in 44 games with Iowa and San Diego.

Maclise, 26, has played three games with the Moose this season. The Lacombe, Alta. Native posted 13 points (7G, 6A) in 67 games with the Moose in his first full professional season in 2017-18. Prior to joining the Moose last season, Maclise was with the ECHL's Colorado Eagles for their 2017 Kelly Cup championship run where he picked up 12 points (5G, 7A) in 20 playoff games.

Berdin, 20, has a 3-0-0 record in three appearances with Jacksonville, supported by a 1.98 goals-against average and a 0.934 save percentage. The Ufa, Russia native was a sixth round selection, 157th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Moose are back in action this weekend against Milwaukee (Saturday, 6 p.m.) and Rockford (Sunday, 4 p.m.). Watch the games on AHLTV or listen in on the Moose App and moosehockey.com/listenlive starting 15 minutes before puck drop.

Mikhail Berdin

Goalie

Born Mar 1 1998 -- Ufa, Russia

Height 6.03 -- Weight 170 -- Shoots R

Season Team Lge GP Record Min GA GAA Svs Sv% SO

2016-17 Sioux Falls Stampede

USHL 31 14-12-3 1781 81 2.73 994 0.925 2

2017-18 Sioux Falls Stampede

USHL 45 24-13-3 2531 112 2.65 1302 0.921 1

2018-19 Jacksonville Icemen

ECHL 3 3-0-0 182 6 1.98 38 0.934 0

Cam Maclise

Centre

Born Mar 13 1992 -- Lacombe, ALTA

Height 6.04 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots R

Regular Season Playoffs Season Team

Lge GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM

2009-10 Edmonton Oil Kings

WHL 64 6 8 14 19 -6 -- -- -- -- --

2010-11 Brooks Bandits

AJHL 56 26 25 51 28 -- 0 2 3 5 2

2011-12 Brooks Bandits

AJHL 55 32 50 82 64 --

14 6 10 16 4

2012-13 Brooks Bandits

AJHL 59 27 56 83 18 -- 17 10 9 19 16

2013-14 U. of New Brunswick

AUS 28 1 8 9 18 -- -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Mount Royal University

CWUAA 28 14 15 29 14 0 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Mount Royal University

CWUAA 28 13 14 27 2 10 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Colorado Eagles

ECHL 13 4 2 6 4 0 20 5 7 12 2

2017-18 Manitoba Moose

AHL 67 7 6 13 24 3 9 0 1 1 0

2018-19 Manitoba Moose

AHL 3 0 0 0 2 -1

Ryan White

Center

Born March 17, 1988 -- Brandon, Man.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots R

Regular Season

Playoffs Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM

2008-09 Hamilton Bulldogs

AHL 80 11 18 29 68 10 6 3 1 4 9

2009-10 Hamilton Bulldogs

AHL 62 17 17 34 173 9 19 4 5 9 47

2009-10 Montreal Canadiens

NHL 16 0 2 2 16 -6 -- -- -- -- --

2010-11 Hamilton Bulldogs

AHL 33 3 9 12 77 -5 13 2 6 8 37

2010-11 Montreal Canadiens

NHL 27 2 3 5 38 5 7 0 0 0 2

2011-12 Montreal Canadiens

NHL 20 0 3 3 61 -7 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Hamilton Bulldogs

AHL 4 4 1 5 26 2 -- -- -- -- --

2012-13 Montreal Canadiens

NHL 26 1 0 1 67 1 3 1 0 1 23

2013-14 Montreal Canadiens

NHL 52 2 4 6 50 -8 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Lehigh Valley Phantoms

AHL 11 1 2 3 39 -3 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 34 6 6 12 30 4 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 73 11 5 16 101 -9 6 1 0 1 28

2016-17 Arizona Coyotes

NHL 46 7 6 13 70 -8 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Minnesota Wild

NHL 19 2 1 3 14 -8 3 0 0 0 4

2017-18 San Diego Gulls

AHL 21 3 6 9 52 4 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Iowa Wild

AHL 23 2 6 8 57 -9 -- -- -- -- --

