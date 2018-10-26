Moose Announce Three Roster Moves
October 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced three roster moves today. The Moose signed forward Ryan White to a professional tryout, and assigned forward Cam Maclise to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen. Additionally, the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned goaltender Mikhail Berdin from Jacksonville to Manitoba.
White, 30, is a veteran of 547 professional games in the NHL and AHL. The Brandon, Man. product posted 61 points (31G, 30A) and 447 penalty minutes in 313 NHL games split between Montreal, Philadelphia, Arizona and Minnesota. In 234 AHL games, the former third round pick of the Canadiens has 100 points (41G, 59A) and 492 penalty minutes split between Hamilton, Lehigh Valley, San Diego and Iowa. In 2017-18, White recorded 17 points (5G, 12A) in 44 games with Iowa and San Diego.
Maclise, 26, has played three games with the Moose this season. The Lacombe, Alta. Native posted 13 points (7G, 6A) in 67 games with the Moose in his first full professional season in 2017-18. Prior to joining the Moose last season, Maclise was with the ECHL's Colorado Eagles for their 2017 Kelly Cup championship run where he picked up 12 points (5G, 7A) in 20 playoff games.
Berdin, 20, has a 3-0-0 record in three appearances with Jacksonville, supported by a 1.98 goals-against average and a 0.934 save percentage. The Ufa, Russia native was a sixth round selection, 157th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
The Moose are back in action this weekend against Milwaukee (Saturday, 6 p.m.) and Rockford (Sunday, 4 p.m.). Watch the games on AHLTV or listen in on the Moose App and moosehockey.com/listenlive starting 15 minutes before puck drop.
Mikhail Berdin
Goalie
Born Mar 1 1998 -- Ufa, Russia
Height 6.03 -- Weight 170 -- Shoots R
Season Team Lge GP Record Min GA GAA Svs Sv% SO
2016-17 Sioux Falls Stampede
USHL 31 14-12-3 1781 81 2.73 994 0.925 2
2017-18 Sioux Falls Stampede
USHL 45 24-13-3 2531 112 2.65 1302 0.921 1
2018-19 Jacksonville Icemen
ECHL 3 3-0-0 182 6 1.98 38 0.934 0
Cam Maclise
Centre
Born Mar 13 1992 -- Lacombe, ALTA
Height 6.04 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots R
Regular Season Playoffs Season Team
Lge GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM
2009-10 Edmonton Oil Kings
WHL 64 6 8 14 19 -6 -- -- -- -- --
2010-11 Brooks Bandits
AJHL 56 26 25 51 28 -- 0 2 3 5 2
2011-12 Brooks Bandits
AJHL 55 32 50 82 64 --
14 6 10 16 4
2012-13 Brooks Bandits
AJHL 59 27 56 83 18 -- 17 10 9 19 16
2013-14 U. of New Brunswick
AUS 28 1 8 9 18 -- -- -- -- -- --
2015-16 Mount Royal University
CWUAA 28 14 15 29 14 0 -- -- -- -- --
2016-17 Mount Royal University
CWUAA 28 13 14 27 2 10 -- -- -- -- --
2016-17 Colorado Eagles
ECHL 13 4 2 6 4 0 20 5 7 12 2
2017-18 Manitoba Moose
AHL 67 7 6 13 24 3 9 0 1 1 0
2018-19 Manitoba Moose
AHL 3 0 0 0 2 -1
Ryan White
Center
Born March 17, 1988 -- Brandon, Man.
Height 6.00 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots R
Regular Season
Playoffs Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM
2008-09 Hamilton Bulldogs
AHL 80 11 18 29 68 10 6 3 1 4 9
2009-10 Hamilton Bulldogs
AHL 62 17 17 34 173 9 19 4 5 9 47
2009-10 Montreal Canadiens
NHL 16 0 2 2 16 -6 -- -- -- -- --
2010-11 Hamilton Bulldogs
AHL 33 3 9 12 77 -5 13 2 6 8 37
2010-11 Montreal Canadiens
NHL 27 2 3 5 38 5 7 0 0 0 2
2011-12 Montreal Canadiens
NHL 20 0 3 3 61 -7 -- -- -- -- --
2011-12 Hamilton Bulldogs
AHL 4 4 1 5 26 2 -- -- -- -- --
2012-13 Montreal Canadiens
NHL 26 1 0 1 67 1 3 1 0 1 23
2013-14 Montreal Canadiens
NHL 52 2 4 6 50 -8 -- -- -- -- --
2014-15 Lehigh Valley Phantoms
AHL 11 1 2 3 39 -3 -- -- -- -- --
2014-15 Philadelphia Flyers
NHL 34 6 6 12 30 4 -- -- -- -- --
2015-16 Philadelphia Flyers
NHL 73 11 5 16 101 -9 6 1 0 1 28
2016-17 Arizona Coyotes
NHL 46 7 6 13 70 -8 -- -- -- -- --
2016-17 Minnesota Wild
NHL 19 2 1 3 14 -8 3 0 0 0 4
2017-18 San Diego Gulls
AHL 21 3 6 9 52 4 -- -- -- -- --
2017-18 Iowa Wild
AHL 23 2 6 8 57 -9 -- -- -- -- --
