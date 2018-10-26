Monsters Clipped by Admirals in Overtime, 3-2
October 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
MILWAUKEE, WI - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena by a final score of 3-2 in overtime. With the loss, the Monsters dropped to 5-3-1-0 overall this season and with a .611 points percentage, remain alone in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Milwaukee jumped out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to first period even-strength goals from Anthony Richard at 5:53 on feeds from Emile Pettersson and Frederic Allard, and from Tanner Jeannot at 18:58 on assists from Jeremy Gregoire and Allard.
The Monsters evened things up with Milwaukee, 2-2, in the second period courtesy of veteran forward Mark Letestu's two goals - the first tally at 1:33 of the middle stanza set up by Ryan MacInnis, and the second coming at 6:10 of the frame on an assist from Monsters blue-liner Doyle Somerby.
After a scoreless third period, it was Milwaukee defenseman Matt Donovan who scored at 3:00 of overtime on feeds from Nicholas Baptiste and Tyler Gaudet to give the Admirals a 3-2 win.
Cleveland goaltender Jean-Francois Berube stopped 15 of 18 shots faced to fall to 3-3-1 on the season, while Admirals backstop Tom McCollum stopped 30 of the 32 pucks he faced, improving to 4-1-1 on the year.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday road clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday road clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Cleveland Monsters LW Paul Bittner vs. the Milwaukee Admirals
