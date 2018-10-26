Admirals Scare off Monsters
October 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Matt Donovan ripped a slapper from the right circle at exactly three minutes into overtime to give the Admirals a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Friday night at Panther Arena.
Tom McCollum turned aside 30 Cleveland shots to earn his fourth victory of the season, while the win ran the Admirals record to 7-1-1 overall and 3-0 on home ice.
For the third time this season Anthony Richard scored the game's first goal, tonight converting a 3-on-1 with a wrister from the right dot that beat JF Berube five-hole at the 5:53 mark of the first period. It was Richard's fifth goal overall this season.
Tanner Jeannot pushed the Admirals lead to 2-0 when he lit the lamp with just 1:02 left in the opening frame. Jeannot had his first crack at the goal off a rebound of a Zach Magwood stop. However, Berube turned that one aside and the puck eventually found its way out to the Freddy Allard, who rifled a shot from the left circle that Berube stopped again, but this time Jeannot was there to pounce on the puck for his second of the season.
The Monsters best chance of the first period came on a penalty shot after Miles Koules was hauled down from behind on a breakaway. However, Ads netminder Tom McCollum flashed the leather with a quick glove save to help send the team into the locker room with a two-goal advantage.
The second period belonged to the Monsters as they scored twice and killed off two consecutive Milwaukee power-plays to level the score at two after 40 minutes. Mark Letestu was responsible for both of their tallies, scoring first at the 1:33 mark and then again at 6:10.
Neither team was able to get on the board in the third period, setting the stage for Donovan's heroics.
The Admirals are right back at it as they continue their five-game homestand by hosting the Manitoba Moose Saturday night at 6 pm at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
