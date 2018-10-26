Kings Assign Sheldon Rempal to Ontario

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned forward Sheldon Rempal to Ontario.

The 23-year-old Rempal (born Aug. 7, 1995) is a 5-10, 165-pound native of Calgary, who has appeared in three games with this Kings this season. He made his NHL debut on October 18 when the Kings hosted the New York Islanders at STAPLES Center.

Rempal has also played in four games this season for Ontario. At the time of his recall, Rempal had posted a team-high eight points (4-4=8), a plus-2 rating and two penalty minutes as he led AHL rookies in points and goals. Among all AHL skaters he also then ranked tied for third among in points and tied for second in goals.

Additionally, forward Spencer Watson was re-assigned from Ontario to Manchester, retroactive to Wednesday. Watson has collected one assist from two games played with the Reign this season.

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

