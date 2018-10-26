Carr, Wolves Drive Past Stars
October 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Daniel Carr's highlight-reel goal late in the second period stood up as the game-winner as the Chicago Wolves opened up a five-game road trip with a 4-3 victory over the Texas Stars on Friday night at H-E-B Center.
Wolves forward Brooks Macek delivered his ninth goal of the year to pull into a share of the American Hockey League lead while Brandon Pirri and defenseman Griffin Reinhart also scored for the Wolves (6-1-0-1).
After Texas' Roope Hintz notched the game's first goal, Reinhart pounced on a turnover in the slot and rifled it home at 10:07 to make it 1-1.
Macek roofed a one-timer from the slot to give the Wolves a 2-1 lead late in the first period. Texas answered with a pair of second-period goals, but Pirri and T.J. Tynan played give-and-go to set up Pirri's one-time blast from the right circle for a 3-3 tie at 12:04 of the second.
The Wolves seized a 4-3 lead with 3:42 left in the second on Carr's eye-popping goal. Racing down the right wing, Carr collected a Pirri pass behind his back, tapped the puck between his legs to move it ahead of his body and fired top-shelf to beat Texas goaltender Landon Bow.
Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk (3-0-1) posted 30 saves to earn the win. Bow (3-1-1) stopped 27 shots for the Stars (4-2-1-1).
The Wolves stay on the road against the San Antonio Rampage at 3 p.m. Sunday. The team's next home game comes Saturday, Nov. 10, in an Illinois Lottery Cup clash with the Rockford IceHogs. To get the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
