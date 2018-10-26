Carr, Wolves Drive Past Stars

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Daniel Carr's highlight-reel goal late in the second period stood up as the game-winner as the Chicago Wolves opened up a five-game road trip with a 4-3 victory over the Texas Stars on Friday night at H-E-B Center.

Wolves forward Brooks Macek delivered his ninth goal of the year to pull into a share of the American Hockey League lead while Brandon Pirri and defenseman Griffin Reinhart also scored for the Wolves (6-1-0-1).

After Texas' Roope Hintz notched the game's first goal, Reinhart pounced on a turnover in the slot and rifled it home at 10:07 to make it 1-1.

Macek roofed a one-timer from the slot to give the Wolves a 2-1 lead late in the first period. Texas answered with a pair of second-period goals, but Pirri and T.J. Tynan played give-and-go to set up Pirri's one-time blast from the right circle for a 3-3 tie at 12:04 of the second.

The Wolves seized a 4-3 lead with 3:42 left in the second on Carr's eye-popping goal. Racing down the right wing, Carr collected a Pirri pass behind his back, tapped the puck between his legs to move it ahead of his body and fired top-shelf to beat Texas goaltender Landon Bow.

Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk (3-0-1) posted 30 saves to earn the win. Bow (3-1-1) stopped 27 shots for the Stars (4-2-1-1).

