Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

(Wilkes-Barre, PA)- The Hershey Bears begin a three-in-three tonight against the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Hershey Bears (2-5-0-1) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (4-2-0-0)

October 26, 2018 | 7:05 PM | Game 9 | Mohegan Sun Arena

Referees: Brandon Blandina (#39), Jason Williams (#18)

Linesmen: Bob Goodman (#90), Jud Ritter (#34)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:35 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Zack Fisch, the Voice of the Bears.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHL TV

BIG WEEKEND ON TAP:

The Bears visit the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the second time this season tonight. The contest opens a busy weekend for the Chocolate and White. The Bears and Pens rematch tomorrow at Giant Center, before Lehigh Valley invades Hershey for a 5 p.m. contest on Sunday. This weekend marks Hershey's second three in three of the season. The Bears enter tonight on a three-game point streak while the Penguins have lost two of the past three.

LAST TIME VERSUS PENGUINS:

Last Wednesday, the Bears opened the I-81 series with a 3-2 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak versus the Penguins, and was Hershey's first win at the Mohegan Sun Arena since Nov. 5, 2017. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby started the scoring in the first period, and Liam O'Brien added a key insurance marker in the final minute of the second period. The Pens rallied to tie the game early in the third at 2-2, but former Pens forward Jayson Megna completed a tic-tac-toe passing play for the eventual game-winner. Vitek Vanecek stopped a career-high 40 shots to earn the win in goal.

ALL HAIL VITEK:

In last Wednesday's win, Hershey netminder Vitek Vanecek earned his first win versus the Penguins since Dec. 9, 2016, a span of eight appearances in the I-81 series. The win sparked a big week for the goaltender, as he went 2-0-1 with a 1.62 goals against average and a .949 save percentage, earning the CCM/AHL Player of the Week. Vanecek is coming off a 25-save shutout on Saturday in Charlotte.

LOOKING FOR OFFENSE:

While the Bears do have points in three straight games, the Chocolate and White will be looking to add more offense tonight. The club enters this evening 30th in the American Hockey League with just 2.13 goals per game. Only the San Antonio Rampage at 1.88 goals per game have averaged fewer goals per contest. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has averaged 3.33 goals per game so far this season.

CONNOR CHIPS IN:

Defender Connor Hobbs enjoyed a strong past week for the Chocolate and White. The Regina, Saskatchewan native tallied an assist in all three of Hershey's road games last week, and tying him for the team lead with five points (one goal, four assists). Hobbs, who posted 85 points in his final WHL season with the Regina Pats, is in his second season with Hershey. He had 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in an injury-shorted 2017-18 campaign.

ODDS AND ENDS:

Tonight's game features the team that fires the most shots per game versus the team that shoots the least. The Penguins lead the league with 40 shots per game, while the Bears are at the bottom of the league with 25.38 shots per game...Defender Aaron Ness is two points from 200 in his AHL career...Both teams enter tonight's game with a 2-1-0 record when scoring the first goal of the game...On the penalty kill, Hershey went 18-for-20 last week, including a perfect 8-for-8 evening last Saturday in Charlotte...Defender Colby Williams was a full participant in practice this week, and looks to return to the lineup this weekend.

