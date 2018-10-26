Heat in San Diego Searching for Third-Straight Road Win at 7PM

Friday, October 26, 2018"Â¨

Arena: Valley View Casino Center

Date: Friday, October 26, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Spreaker, iHeartRadio & AHLTV at 6:45 p.m.

TONIGHT

The Heat meet up with the San Diego Gulls for the first time this season. After both teams started off on the wrong foot with a pair of losses, the teams have started to find a rhythm as the Heat have won two-straight road contests and San Diego has won their last three-straight.

LAST YEAR VS. SAN DIEGO

Last year against the Gulls, Stockton posted an impressive 5-2-0-1 record against their SoCal rival, which continues the trend of Stockton being the thorn in San Diego's side since the Pacific Division was founded.

For the last three seasons, Stockton is 18-9-0-3 against San Diego, but are just 6-7-0-2 at the Valley View Casino Center.

WHO TO WATCH

With just 3 points in his first 6 games to start the year, we think tonight's the night that Morgan Klimchuk is going to break out offensively. Sure, he's had some of his best games of his career against San Diego, that doesn't hurt, but playing with lots of talent, and knowing full well that Klimchuk returned to the Heat as one of the top scorers for the club in each of the last two seasons makes us think tonight is the night Klimchuk puts the club on his back offensively and helps the Heat capture their third-straight road win.

MANGIAPANE'S MULTI-POINT GAME

Last night Andrew Mangiapane recorded his third multi-point effort of the season, his second-straight game with a multi-point game, scoring his second goal of the year and adding an assist in Sunday's first period against San Jose.

He recorded his 50thAHL assist on Saturday at home and leads the Heat with three multi-point efforts this season. He's now just 7 points away from recording his 100thAHL point and just 8 goals from his 50thAHL goal.

He also finds himself on a team-long four-game point streak stemming from 10/12 @ Ontario where the winger has scored 2 goals and added 5 assists.

ANOTHER ONE!

No, it's not DJ Khalid, but rather Tyler Graovac, who put up his second three-point night of the season on Sunday in San Jose, the most of any Heat player this year.

He assisted on the first and third goals of the night for Stockton and scored the team's second goal of the game.

The centerman not only finds himself in the Top 20 in the AHL with 8 points, which leads the Heat, but he's had a hand in both game winners for the Heat this season, scoring the OT winner on 10/12 and assisting on Spencer Foo's game winner on Sunday.

ROAD WARRIORS

Both of the Heat's wins this season have come on the road, marking the first time in team history that the team has won their first two games of the season away from home.

Both wins for Stockton may have been one-goal wins, but came in two distinct fashions with 10/12's win in Ontario coming with the team trailing after two periods, forcing overtime and recording the game winner.

This past Sunday, it was the Heat who carried the one-goal lead heading into the third on San Jose, and holding on for the win. Both of those wins saw the Heat not only score first, but also outshoot their opponents.

INTERESTING FACT

The Heat power play has been really good throughout the last five games, scoring in each of those games and posting a 6 for 26 (23.1%) conversion. The last time the Heat converted in five-straight was actually on 3/24 through 4/12 of the 2016-17 season in nine-straight games (team record) going 9 for 40 (22.5%).

