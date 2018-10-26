Griffins Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night and Tumbler Giveaway Next Week

October 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 vs. Iowa Wild

Presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Michigan First Credit Union: Hockey Fights Cancer is an initiative founded in 1998 by the NHL and the NHL Players' Association to raise money and awareness for hockey's most important fight. Through this special

offer, proceeds from each ticket purchased will benefit the American Cancer Society. Fans who have already purchased tickets but would still like to contribute to the cause can

donate additional tickets that will allow local patients and families from Gilda's Club and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital to attend the game. Fans will have the opportunity to personalize "I Fight For" cards on the concourse through the first intermission and participate in a moment of recognition during the second period. The team will wear special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys during warmups, which will then be auctioned off post-game. More information can be found here.

Post-Game Jersey Auction: After the game, fans can bid on the Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be worn by the Griffins during warmups, with proceeds to benefit the American Cancer Society. The jersey auction will take place off the Griffins' bench in sections 121 and 122. Select players will also be in attendance.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last.

Get in the D-ZONE presented by Coppercraft Distillery: Every Friday night is a Griffins D-Zone night. Avoid the concession lines and get your $2 beers and $2 hot dogs served to you in your seats. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com/dzone today to purchase a package of four or more D-Zone tickets for any Friday night game.

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy complimentary fare by showing your ticket to the game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union: College students can show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $13 (or $12 in advance at The Zone) or an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16 (or $15 in advance at The Zone). Limit one ticket per ID.

Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Presented by Centennial Securities

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Tumbler Giveaway presented by Centennial Securities: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Griffins tumbler.

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for the post-game open skate.

Friends & Family 4-Packs presented by Big E's Sports Grill: Available for all Saturday games, each pack incudes four or more tickets and $12 in concession cash for a great low price, plus a coupon for one FREE large, one-topping pizza at Big E's Sports Grill. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all 2018-19 Grand Rapids Griffins home games may be purchased:

- Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

- On the Griffins app, available for

iPhone and Android;

- In person at all Star Tickets outlets and at The Zone on the west side of Van Andel Arena;

- By phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737;

- For season ticket packages please call (616) 774-4585;

- For group information please visit griffinshockey.com/group.

Advance ticket prices are $16, $19, $20, $21 and $23 in the arena's upper level, and $22, $26, $31 and $37 in the lower level. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.) On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game ticket plan.

Season-Long Offers

MOS Corner Office: Presented by Michigan Office Solutions, this section, located on the terrace level above section 118, provides the best seats in the house for groups of up to 30 people, with La-Z-Boy chairs and an array of unprecedented amenities. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4.

Social Media Specials: Special discounts on lower and upper bowl tickets are often available for fans that follow the Griffins on Facebook and Twitter.

Military Nights: Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level Faceoff tickets for $14 each, four Upper Level Center Ice tickets for $17 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $20 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.