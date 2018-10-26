Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Griffins, October 26

October 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

For the first time ever, the Belleville Senators and Grand Rapids Griffins will do battle.

Belleville (3-4-0-0) is once again looking to get back to .500 after defeat Wednesday to Binghamton. The Senators have been at .500 twice already this season but have lost their next game each time.

The Sens currently sit seventh in the North Division but have played less games than all six teams above them. Belleville continues to impress on the man advantage as they rank fourth in the East at 23.5%.

Grand Rapids (2-4-0-0) are coming off of a 5-3 win over Chicago on Saturday but sit seventh in the Central Division. The Griffins are 0-3 on the road so far this season.

Roster notes

The Senators lost defenceman Christian Wolanin to Ottawa Thursday morning as he got the call to the NHL for the first time this season with the Sens heading on a western road trip. With Paul Carey and Ben Sexton in the line-up, Belleville also assigned forward Daniel Ciampini to Brampton.

Mike McKenna started Wednesday's loss to Binghamton and as we saw last weekend, expect McKenna and Filip Gustavsson to get a start each against the Griffins.

Previous history

As previously mentioned, this will be the first time the two sides ever meet. They will do battle again Saturday in Belleville while the Sens will head to Michigan Jan 11-12 for the return match-up.

Who to watch

It's been a bit of a rollercoaster start to the year for Nick Paul as he's been back-and-forth between Belleville and Ottawa multiple times, but over his past two AHL games, Paul has tallied four points (one goal) and ranks tied for fifth in scoring for Belleville.

The sixth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Filip Zadina, continues to impress early on in his first professional season. The former Halifax Moosehead has a pair of goals and two assists in six games this season.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour. Tickets are available.

Tonight is also Cool 100 Country Night where fans are encouraged to dress up in their favourite country attire where they could win prizes that include concert tickets. Kris Barclay will also perform tonight's national anthems.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.